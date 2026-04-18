U21s Play-Off Date Set

Saturday, 18th Apr 2026 13:28

Town’s U21s will host Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League 2 round-of-16 tie at Portman Road on Friday 24th April (KO 7pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side finished fifth in their inaugural Premier League 2 campaign, the Blues having switched to a category one academy last summer.

The winners of the round-of-16 ties go through to quarter-finals, semi-finals and then a final.

In addition, the teams in the top 16 are invited to take part in the Premier League International Cup next season, an invitation we understand the Blues will accept, bringing European football, at least of a sort, back to Portman Road after a 23-year gap.

Photo: Blair Ferguson