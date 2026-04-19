Four Changes For Town Against Boro

Sunday, 19th Apr 2026 11:05 Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s crucial top-of-the-table home game against Middlesbrough. Leif Davis returns at left-back after missing the 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth at Tuesday after his partner gave birth to their first child, while Jack Taylor is in midfield, Jaden Philogene wide on the left and Ivan Azon the number nine. Cedric Kipre, Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and George Hirst drop to the bench. Middlesbrough are again without key midfielder and summer Town target Hayden Hackney but forward Morgan Whittaker is back on the bench and Matt Targett is fit enough to start and former Blues loanee Jeremy Sarmiento OK to be among the subs, the pair having been subbed in their 1-0 defeat to Pompey last weekend. Boro make two changes with Alex Gilbert and Luke Ayling coming into the team for Riley McGree, who drops out of the squad, and Sarmiento. Ex-Blues central defender George Edmundson is also on the bench. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Johnson, Neil, Mehmeti, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. Middlesbrough: Brynn, Brittain, Ayling, Fry (c), Malanda, Targett, Morris, Browne, Gilbert, Conway, Strelec. Subs: Wildsmith, Edmundson, Bangura, Silvera, Hansen, Sarmiento, Whittaker, Ibeh, Sene. Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia). Photo: Action Images



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ITFC_1994 added 11:15 - Apr 19

Burns for Macateer and this is our best 11, feel we need to stick with this now for the rest of the season.



COYB 0

tetchris added 11:18 - Apr 19

Think Mehmeti behind Azon would be better than Nunez. 2

WeWereZombies added 11:26 - Apr 19

A bit harsh on Clarke, Johnson and Hirst to be benched in my opinion but Leif is so good when fit and on form, Philogene always a potential match winner and best bet for an early goal. Hope to see Hirst on before the second half is too old and adding to his goal;s tally. 0

Robert_Garrett added 11:30 - Apr 19

Just get the three points - a goal off the backside will do - Com'n U Blues! 2

jas0999 added 11:35 - Apr 19

Have to win after yesterdays results. McKenna has the resource. McKenna is being paid a huge salary. McKenna needs to win the game. -1

baxter041120 added 11:49 - Apr 19

Hopefully we win today it’s about time hurst is out the team he miss so many sitters but then our replacement in Ivan aint much better if better atall. I can’t help but think of we go up then only a handfull of these players would remain and the players if keep would be

Walton,Davis,O’Shea,matiwausa,Clarke, Philogene and couple other for improvement less minutes wally ,greaves 0

Citynil added 11:54 - Apr 19

Nunez really needs to step up today as his last 2 appearances have been woeful. Personally I would prefer to see Mehmeti. Glad Taylor is in and Neill out. Seems McAteer has become bit of a favourite with McKenna, although I don’t really see it myself. 0

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