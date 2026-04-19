Four Changes For Town Against Boro
Sunday, 19th Apr 2026 11:05
Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s crucial top-of-the-table home game against Middlesbrough.
Leif Davis returns at left-back after missing the 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth at Tuesday after his partner gave birth to their first child, while Jack Taylor is in midfield, Jaden Philogene wide on the left and Ivan Azon the number nine. Cedric Kipre, Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and George Hirst drop to the bench.
Middlesbrough are again without key midfielder and summer Town target Hayden Hackney but forward Morgan Whittaker is back on the bench and Matt Targett is fit enough to start and former Blues loanee Jeremy Sarmiento OK to be among the subs, the pair having been subbed in their 1-0 defeat to Pompey last weekend.
Boro make two changes with Alex Gilbert and Luke Ayling coming into the team for Riley McGree, who drops out of the squad, and Sarmiento. Ex-Blues central defender George Edmundson is also on the bench.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Johnson, Neil, Mehmeti, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst.
Middlesbrough: Brynn, Brittain, Ayling, Fry (c), Malanda, Targett, Morris, Browne, Gilbert, Conway, Strelec. Subs: Wildsmith, Edmundson, Bangura, Silvera, Hansen, Sarmiento, Whittaker, Ibeh, Sene. Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia).
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting by The_Flashing_Smile
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.40 - Fart Exhibition by The_Flashing_Smile
A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.
Thoughts On What Has Gone On by nthstd
The full facts of what has unfolded in the last few days at Ipswich Town FC may never be known. In what I regard as the poor and superficial public apology made by Mark Ashton that pivoted on four key factors, he has failed in my view to take true ownership or action on any of them.
Trust by DanLyles
Nigel Farage’s divisive visit to Portman Road and the club’s disingenuous rebuttal that followed, have catalysed a seismic backlash against our chairman and CEO, Mark Ashton.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]