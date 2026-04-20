Ex-Blue Drinan Wins League Two Award

Monday, 20th Apr 2026 15:00

Former Town striker Aaron Drinan was named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season at last night’s EFL Awards.

Drinan, 27, has scored 28 times for Swindon during 2025/26, goals which should see the Robins into the play-offs.

“My goals are down to the team putting chances on a plate for me and I’ve been lucky enough to take them,” the Irishman said.

“It’s been up and down for us to be honest, but we are hanging on in there and we’ll keep going until the end.

“Words can’t describe playing under [manager] Ian Holloway, every day is a different story.”

Drinan joined the Blues from Waterford in January 2018 and went on to make eight starts and 16 sub appearances, scoring once, before departing in Paul Cook’s 2021 Demolition Man summer.

The former Irish U21 international, who spent time on loan with Sutton United, back at Waterford, Ayr and in Sweden with GAIS while with the Blues, joined Leyton Orient following his Town exit, then joined Swindon in February 2024.

One-time Blues academy youngster Omar Sowumni, 30, was also named in the League Two select XI following his season with current division leaders Bromley.

The only Town player nominated at the awards was January signing Ryan Doherty, 17, who was shortlisted for the League One Apprentice of the Season gong having been with Stevenage in the first half of the campaign, but lost out to Burton Albion’s Sulyman Krubally of Burton Albion.

In the Championship, Coventry’s Frank Lampard was named Manager of the Season, summer Town target Hayden Hackney of Middlesbrough the Player of the Season and Leicester’s Justin James the Young Player of the Season.

The Championship Team of the Season featured another Town target, Carl Rushworth, who has spent the season on loan at Coventry from Brighton, his Sky Blues teammate Milan van Ewijk, Millwall’s Tristan Crama, Callum Doyle of Wrexham, Swansea’s Josh Tymon, Matt Grimes, also of Coventry, Hackney, Millwall’s Femi Azeez, a player the Blues bid for in January, Stoke’s Sorba Thomas, Coventry’s Haji Wright and Swansea’s Zan Vipotnik.

Photo: Matchday Images