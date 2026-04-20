Bournemouth Appoint New Boss
Monday, 20th Apr 2026 17:48
AFC Bournemouth have moved quickly to appoint Marco Rose as their new head coach, ending concerns that the Cherries might move for Blues manager Kieran McKenna.
Current boss Andoni Iraola announced last week that he would be leaving the Vitality Stadium after three years with McKenna among the names touted for the job.
However, the Dorset side has now confirmed the appointment of German boss Rose on a three-year deal starting in the summer.
Rose, 49, has previously been in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.
Quizzed on the links with the Cherries job following the Portsmouth match last week, McKenna said: “I’ve got nothing to say on that. I’ve got no interest in discussing or thinking about that at the moment. It’s such an important time for us here and it’s full focus on our goals. Focus is just on such an important stage of the season with us right here.”
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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