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Bournemouth Appoint New Boss
Monday, 20th Apr 2026 17:48

AFC Bournemouth have moved quickly to appoint Marco Rose as their new head coach, ending concerns that the Cherries might move for Blues manager Kieran McKenna.

Current boss Andoni Iraola announced last week that he would be leaving the Vitality Stadium after three years with McKenna among the names touted for the job.

However, the Dorset side has now confirmed the appointment of German boss Rose on a three-year deal starting in the summer.

Rose, 49, has previously been in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Quizzed on the links with the Cherries job following the Portsmouth match last week, McKenna said: “I’ve got nothing to say on that. I’ve got no interest in discussing or thinking about that at the moment. It’s such an important time for us here and it’s full focus on our goals. Focus is just on such an important stage of the season with us right here.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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armchaircritic59 added 18:31 - Apr 20
As expected. Likes to play fast, foot forward dynamic style of football, should suit them well.
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Ipswichbusiness added 19:00 - Apr 20
We move on. I hope that KMc remains as our manager.
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Bazza8564 added 19:05 - Apr 20
They pay £1.5m, KM is on far more than that here, at a club with 40,000 stadium plans, AFC B have a stadium plan that might get to 18,000. All credit to their model, but we've seen these clubs before, one drop and they sink. Leicester, Wigan, Reading et al. No way KM ever going there!
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Bazza8564 added 19:05 - Apr 20
They pay £1.5m, KM is on far more than that here, at a club with 40,000 stadium plans, AFC B have a stadium plan that might get to 18,000. All credit to their model, but we've seen these clubs before, one drop and they sink. Leicester, Wigan, Reading et al. No way KM ever going there!
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