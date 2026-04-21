Men's Player of the Year Voting Under Way

Voting is now under way for the Supporters Club’s men’s Player of the Year award.

Last year, Liam Delap carried off the coveted Harwich Rosebowl, former skipper Sam Morsy having been the winner in 2023/24.

In addition to the Player of the Year award, fans can also vote for the men’s Young Player of the Year, won last season by Tommy Taylor, and name their choice for the Irene Davey Award, formerly known as the Patron's Award, which recognises outstanding individuals working at the club.

Supporters have until May 20th to cast their votes here, meaning for the first time the results won’t be known before the end of the regular season.

Photo: Contributed