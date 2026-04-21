Town Women Host Blades For Crucial Six-Pointer

Tuesday, 21st Apr 2026 18:15

Ipswich Town Women return to action after the international break with a vital WSL2 relegation six-pointer when they host Sheffield United at the JobServe Community Stadium on Wednesday evening (KO 7pm).

The Blues go into the match second-bottom, ahead of Portsmouth by a goal difference of just one - with Pompey have scored more - and behind Durham by two points and the Blades by four.

Wednesday’s meeting is Town and the South Yorkshire side’s match in hand on the teams around them - it was postponed in February due to a waterlogged pitch - and with only two games left after tomorrow’s fixture, the result could have a major say on who ends up in the one and only relegation spot.

On Sunday, Town are away at Birmingham City before the season ends with a home game against Sunderland on Saturday 2nd May.

The Blues were unfortunate to lose 3-2 to the Blades having been reduced to 10 women at Bramall Lane in October in the away WSL fixture, while United also won an Adobe Women’s FA Cup tie played at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe 2-1 in January, interim-manager David Wright’s first match in charge.

Following that result, the former full-back oversaw a WSL2 fightback with the Blues going five matches without losing, winning two, before defeats in their last three, including the hugely unlucky 2-1 reverse to Southampton in their annual Portman Road game.

“Really looking forward to it,” Wright told TownTV when asked his thoughts on the final three matches. “We’ve got a full bill of health in terms of girls coming back from international duty, which is great.

“I think everyone’s thoroughly enjoyed representing their country and as I’ve said in the past, it’s great for them but it’s also great for us as a football club to have girls out representing their country.

“The rest of the girls have been here and we’ve had a good couple of weeks’ training block, as well as a bit of rest. Just looking forward to this last push now.”

Despite the significance of the match, Wright says he won’t be approaching it any differently than normal.

“Like any other game, really,” he insisted. “There’s three points up for grabs. We’ve prepped like any other game and we’ll continue to do so.”

Regarding the Blades, he added: “Good team, they changed manager halfway through [Stephen Healy having taken over in January after Ash Thompson left earlier in the season]. They’ve got a good style, I enjoy watching how they play and the different types of rotations that they have.

“They carry a real threat up top, which we know about. But we’ve worked well. We’ve got our own game plan, a game plan that we want to execute tomorrow night and if we do so, hopefully, the result then takes care of itself.”

Photo: Matchday Images