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Millwall Win, Southampton Draw
Tuesday, 21st Apr 2026 22:00

Millwall won at Stoke City this evening to return to second in the Championship table, but Southampton were held to a draw by Bristol City at St Mary’s, while Coventry have been crowned champions and Leicester City’s second relegation in two years has been confirmed.

The Lions defeated the Potters 3-1 at the bet365 Stadium to move ahead of the Blues into second by three points but with Town having two games in hand on the South Londoners.

The Saints were behind twice to the Robins but hit back on each occasion to draw 2-2 and claim a point which puts them level on points with the Blues but behind on goal difference with Town’s five better, again with two games in hand.

Elsewhere, the Sky Blues thrashed Portsmouth 5-1 at the CBS Arena to secure the title having been promoted at the weekend.

The Foxes drew 2-2 at home to Hull City to confirm that they will be playing League One football next season, 10 years since they won the Premier League title.

That draw saw the Tigers drop out of the top six on goal difference with Wrexham moving above them following a 1-0 win at Oxford United.

Town’s Saturday opponents West Brom all but secured their Championship status, barring the mooted points deduction, via a 3-0 home victory over Watford.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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RetroBlue added 22:02 - Apr 21
If we win our games, we go up. Simple as that. Its ours to throw away....
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terry_butchers_twin added 22:49 - Apr 21
Win the next three and it’ll be a mega party QPR!!
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SouperJim added 22:57 - Apr 21
Looks like it's between us and Millwall now. They go to relegated Leicester on Friday night, the home to likely relegated by then Oxford on the final day.

Reckon we need 3 wins from 4. Can't really afford to drop points tomorrow or Saturday, or we'll likely then need a win at Southampton...

Squeaky bum time indeed. I'm usually quite optimistic, but we need to play much better than we have the last 2 games.
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Gforce added 22:58 - Apr 21
Well we've definitely got to win 3 out of the next 4,because Millwall will almost certainly take maximum points from their last 2 games,against already relegated Leicester and Oxford on the final day.
A win tomorrow is now an absolute must.
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Gforce added 23:02 - Apr 21
@RetroBlue......Hope you are right, but we also said the same thing before the Pompey & Middlesbrough games !
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