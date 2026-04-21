Millwall Win, Southampton Draw

Tuesday, 21st Apr 2026 22:00

Millwall won at Stoke City this evening to return to second in the Championship table, but Southampton were held to a draw by Bristol City at St Mary’s, while Coventry have been crowned champions and Leicester City’s second relegation in two years has been confirmed.

The Lions defeated the Potters 3-1 at the bet365 Stadium to move ahead of the Blues into second by three points but with Town having two games in hand on the South Londoners.

The Saints were behind twice to the Robins but hit back on each occasion to draw 2-2 and claim a point which puts them level on points with the Blues but behind on goal difference with Town’s five better, again with two games in hand.

Elsewhere, the Sky Blues thrashed Portsmouth 5-1 at the CBS Arena to secure the title having been promoted at the weekend.

The Foxes drew 2-2 at home to Hull City to confirm that they will be playing League One football next season, 10 years since they won the Premier League title.

That draw saw the Tigers drop out of the top six on goal difference with Wrexham moving above them following a 1-0 win at Oxford United.

Town’s Saturday opponents West Brom all but secured their Championship status, barring the mooted points deduction, via a 3-0 home victory over Watford.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters