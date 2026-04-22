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Blues Reportedly Watch Cameroon Defender
Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 11:35

Town have watched Osasuna central defender Flavien Enzo Boyomo, according to a report in Spain.

Diario de Noticias de Navarra reports that the Blues had a scout at yesterday’s 1-0 away defeat to Athletic Bilbao with Cameroon international Boyomo the player they are eyeing ahead of a return to the Premier League.

A number of other Premier League sides were also represented with winger Victor Muñoz believed to be their main interest.

French-born Boyomo was with hometown side Toulouse before joining Blackburn’s academy in 2016.

After four years with Rovers, he left having been unable to agree a contract and joined Albacete, where he spent three years, then Valladolid before moving to his current club in August 2024, signing a five-year deal.

Osasuna are said to want to keep the six-foot tall centre-half but he is reported to have a €25 million (£21.7 million) release clause.

A number of other English clubs are also believed to have been tracking the 24-year-old.

Photo: Alter Photos/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



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