Charlton Athletic 1-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 20:51

Darnell Furlong’s first Town goal levelled for the Blues after Charlton Athletic had gone ahead via Greg Docherty in the opening minute to leave the scoreline 1-1 at the break at the Valley.

Town made two changes with Leif Davis absent from the squad having felt his hamstring following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, an issue which is not considered serious.

Ben Johnson returned at left-back in his place, while Anis Mehmeti was the number 10 with Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench. Jens Cajuste was back among the subs.

Charlton made eight changes from the team which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Thomas Kaminski, Collins Sichenje, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jayden Fevrier, Conor Coventry, Joe Rankin-Costello, Charlie Kelman and Tyreece Campbell coming into the XI.

Will Mannion, Reece Burke, Luke Chambers, Conor Coady, Sonny Carey, Matty Godden and Lyndon Dykes dropped to the bench, while on-loan Town right-back Harry Clarke was ineligible.

Town got off to a disastrous start, gifting the home side a goal after 44 seconds. Johnson’s poor pass inside for Dara O’Shea was intercepted by Campbell, who took it on into the area before hitting a shot from a tight angle which Christian Walton saved and pushed out to the edge of the area from where Docherty struck a low effort which deflected off O’Shea and into the net.

The home crowd delightedly celebrated the midfielder’s first goal of the season, while the Blues rued a self-inflicted wound, not for the first time.

It took until the game was approaching the quarter-hour mark for Town to start to impose themselves on the home side and create a chance, Furlong crossing deep from the right and Jaden Philogene volleying into the ground, high and wide.

Charlton were forced into an early change, left wing-back Amari’i Bell making way for Luke Chambers, no relation, having undergone treatment on the pitch.

Town were seeing most of the ball in the Addicks’ half but with too many passes going astray and with the South Londoners looking a threat on the break, while largely content to sit back and defend their box.

The Blues should have levelled in the 23rd minute when a well-worked move down the right saw Mehmeti play in the overlapping Furlong behind him and the full-back crossed low to Ivan Azon, who lost his footing and shot wide at the near post when the Spaniard should at least have found the target.

Two minutes later, a Charlton long ball down the middle caused some hesitation between Walton advanced out of his area and O’Shea before the Blues’ skipper was able to clear the danger.

On 26, after Kasey McAteer had been fouled by Chambers on the right, O’Shea rose highest to head a the free-kick into the box towards goal, but lacking the power to test home keeper Thomas Kaminski, who saved down to his right.

Although they continued to have most of the ball, the Blues didn’t threaten again until the 36th minute when they levelled.

Philogene drove forward on the left and brought the ball inside before playing it to Azor Matusiwa to his right, the Dutchman teeing-up Furlong, who took a touch before hitting a low 20-yard shot into the corner of the net to Kaminski’s right.

There was as much relief as celebration among the Town players as they made their way back to their half, Furlong having claimed his first goal since joining the club last summer, having last found the net for West Brom in March last year.

A minute after the goal, Macaulay Gillesphey was booked for a foul on Azon, then on 41 Jayden Fevrier shot into the side-netting from the right of the box as Charlton looked to restore their lead.

But Town quickly got back in the ascendancy, Azon seeing a shot blocked as the half moved into its final scheduled minute ahead of an additional seven, largely for the injury to Bell.

Injury time was held up further after Campbell underwent treatment after a clash with Furlong.

Neither side was able to threaten again before referee Bobby Madley ended a half which had got off to the worst possible start for the Blues with the gifted Charlton goal.

From there, it took Town a while to find their feet and, even though they had been careless in possession too often, they should have levelled via Azon’s chance with very few other real opportunities until Furlong netted the well-worked equaliser.

Parity restored, Charlton showed more attacking endeavour in the final minutes of the half but with no serious chances at either end and stoppages seeing the game lose its flow.

Having got back on terms, the Blues will feel they should go on to win in the second half, but they will have to create more than they did in the first and take greater care of the ball when going forward, while being wary of Charlton breaks.

Charlton: Kaminski, Sichenje, Jones, Gillesphey, Fevrier, Coventry, Rankin-Costello, Docherty (c), Bell (Chambers 18), Kelman, Campbell. Subs: Mannion, Burke, Coady, Berry, Carey, Knibbs, Godden, Dykes.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Mehmeti, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Neil, Cajuste, Nunez, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire). Att: 19,706 (3,459).

Photo: Matchday Images