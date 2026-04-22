Charlton Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 21:59 Darnell Furlong’s first goal for the Blues and Jaden Philogene’s 12th goal of the season saw Town come from going behind in the opening minute to win 2-1 at Charlton Athletic and return to second in the Championship. The Addicks were gifted a 44th-second opener scored by Greg Docherty before Furlong levelled on 36 and then Philogene netted from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Furlong had been fouled. Town made two changes with Leif Davis absent from the squad having felt his hamstring following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, an issue which is not considered serious. Ben Johnson returned at left-back in his place, while Anis Mehmeti was the number 10 with Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench. Jens Cajuste was back among the subs. Charlton made eight changes from the team which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Thomas Kaminski, Collins Sichenje, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jayden Fevrier, Conor Coventry, Joe Rankin-Costello, Charlie Kelman and Tyreece Campbell coming into the XI. Will Mannion, Reece Burke, Luke Chambers, Conor Coady, Sonny Carey, Matty Godden and Lyndon Dykes dropped to the bench, while on-loan Town right-back Harry Clarke was ineligible. Town got off to a disastrous start, gifting the home side a goal after 44 seconds. Johnson’s poor pass inside for Dara O’Shea was intercepted by Campbell, who took it on into the area before hitting a shot from a tight angle which Christian Walton saved and pushed out to the edge of the area from where Docherty struck a low effort which deflected off O’Shea and into the net. The home crowd delightedly celebrated the midfielder’s first goal of the season, while the Blues rued a self-inflicted wound, not for the first time. It took until the game was approaching the quarter-hour mark for Town to start to impose themselves on the home side and create a chance, Furlong crossing deep from the right and Jaden Philogene volleying into the ground, high and wide. Charlton were forced into an early change, left wing-back Amari’i Bell making way for Luke Chambers, no relation, having undergone treatment on the pitch. Town were seeing most of the ball in the Addicks’ half but with too many passes going astray and with the South Londoners looking a threat on the break, while largely content to sit back and defend their box. The Blues should have levelled in the 23rd minute when a well-worked move down the right saw Mehmeti play in the overlapping Furlong behind him and the full-back crossed low to Ivan Azon, who lost his footing and shot wide at the near post when the Spaniard should at least have found the target. Two minutes later, a Charlton long ball down the middle caused some hesitation between Walton advanced out of his area and O’Shea before the Blues’ skipper was able to clear the danger. On 26, after Kasey McAteer had been fouled by Chambers on the right, O’Shea rose highest to head a the free-kick into the box towards goal, but lacking the power to test home keeper Thomas Kaminski, who saved down to his right. Although they continued to have most of the ball, the Blues didn’t threaten again until the 36th minute when they levelled. Philogene drove forward on the left and brought the ball inside before playing it to Azor Matusiwa to his right, the Dutchman teeing-up Furlong, who took a touch before hitting a low 20-yard shot into the corner of the net to Kaminski’s right. There was as much relief as celebration among the Town players as they made their way back to their half, Furlong having claimed his first goal since joining the club last summer, having last found the net for West Brom in March last year. A minute after the goal, Macaulay Gillesphey was booked for a foul on Azon, then on 41 Jayden Fevrier shot into the side-netting from the right of the box as Charlton looked to restore their lead. But Town quickly got back in the ascendancy, Azon seeing a shot blocked as the half moved into its final scheduled minute ahead of an additional seven, largely for the injury to Bell. Injury time was held up further after Campbell underwent treatment after a clash with Furlong. Neither side was able to threaten again before referee Bobby Madley ended a half which had got off to the worst possible start for the Blues with the gifted Charlton goal. From there, it took Town a while to find their feet and, even though they had been careless in possession too often, they should have levelled via Azon’s chance with very few other real opportunities until Furlong netted the well-worked equaliser. Parity restored, Charlton showed more attacking endeavour in the final minutes of the half but with no serious chances at either end and stoppages seeing the game lose its flow. Charlton were forced into a second change at the break, Campbell making way due to the knock suffered towards the end of the first half. Dykes took over in the Addicks attack. Town dominated the early stages of the second half, pinning the home side back in their own half as they kept the ball but without finding an opening. On 51, the game was held up after Azon clashed heads with Sichenje and Gillesphey as they challenges for a ball in from the right. After treatment, both Charlton players were able to continue. Once the game restarted, the Blues continued in the same manner, dominating possession and looking for a way through the massed Charlton defence. And in the 59th minute they found it, via their 10th penalty kick of the season. Furlong made a clever run into the right of the area, Mehmeti spotting it and playing an excellent pass. Gillesphey was caught on his heels and as he sought to get back tripped the Town right-back. Referee Madley pointed straight to the spot and there were no complaints from the Charlton players. Philogene took the kick and hit it low to Kaminski’s right, the keeper diving over it and will feel he should have stopped it. Charlton made their third change following the goal, Sonny Carey replacing Charlie Kelman. On 61, Dykes was booked for a foul on McAteer with the Town players calling for a greater sanction. The Blues were suddenly finding acres of space which hadn’t previously been there as the Addicks looked for a way back into the game. Town weren’t far away from a third goal in the 64th minute, Jack Taylor finding Philogene in space on the left, the winger cutting in and hitting a shot which Kaminski palmed away to his left. Mehmeti got onto the loose ball and hit a shot which hit Chambers and went behind. Taylor got his name in the book for a foul on Fevrier as Charlton looked to break in the 65th minute, then five minutes later the midfielder was swapped for Dan Neil, while Philogene made way for Jack Clarke. In the 77th minute, the Blues made two further changes, Mehmeti and Azon coming off for Nunez and George Hirst, while Charlton withdrew early sub Chambers and Joe Rankin-Costelloe for Matty Godden and Harvey Knibbs. The changes and other stoppages had led to the game losing its shape somewhat with neither team threatening. The Addicks were seeing more of the ball than earlier in the half with Town now sitting in comfortably and looking to break when they had the chance. The Blues made their final change in the 86th minute, McAteer making way for Cedric Kipre, Johnson moving to wide right, Jacob Greaves, making his 50th appearance for the club, to left-back and the Ivorian into the centre of the defence. The Addicks’ cause was hampered by Godden suffering an injury which left him hobbling but with all their subs used. Charlton looked to put the Blues’ box under some pressure as the game moved into eight additional minutes, Kipre rising high to head away a dangerous Fevrier cross from the left. Town almost made it 3-1 in the 93rd minute when Clarke played in Greaves on the left of the area and the defender crossed low for Nunez, whose first effort was sharply saved by Kaminski, the keeper then bundling the Chilean international’s second attempt wide at the post. The Blues weren’t able to keep the ball at the Charlton end for too long, however, Furlong flicking a dangerous cross from the right behind at the far post, before Kipre made two more excellent defensive headers and Greaves another. There was some respite for the Blues as Nunez sent Clarke away on the left but the former Sunderland man shot tamely across the face of goal. In the final minute of time added on, Clarke was booked for simulation after being tripped by Conor Coventry as he brought the ball across the edge of the Charlton area. That was the last action of the match, referee Madley brought the evening to an end to a huge roar from the travelling Town support. After an awful start, the Blues had got themselves back into the game via the well-worked Furlong goal, then dominated the early stages of the second, forcing the error which led to the penalty. From there, the backline showed the same determination and resolve that kept Norwich from creating an opportunity at Carrow Road recently to see out an important victory. It was Town’s second comeback win of the season and their first away from home since the victory at Watford in December 2023. Charlton have now lost four in a row at the Valley and still need a point to confirm their Championship status for a second season. Town move back to second, ahead of Millwall on goal difference, now with a single game in hand. The Blues travel to West Brom on Saturday with the Lions in action at relegated Leicester on Friday evening. Charlton: Kaminski, Sichenje, Jones, Gillesphey, Fevrier, Coventry, Rankin-Costello (Knibbs 78), Docherty (c), Bell (Chambers 18 (Godden 78)), Kelman (Carey 60), Campbell (Dykes 46). Unused: Mannion, Burke, Coady, Berry. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Taylor (Neil 70), McAteer (Kipre 87), Mehmeti (Nunez 77), Philogene (Clarke 70), Azon (Hirst 77). Unused: Palmer, Kipre, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Akpom. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire). Att: 19,706 (3,459). Photo: Matchday Images



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GTRKing added 22:01 - Apr 22

A win is a win 3 points happy days!



Let’s get ready for Saturday another 3 points hopefully



Up then town we can dream big 7

BlueGasMan added 22:02 - Apr 22

Get in. Jaden looked back to some form at the right time. We looked like a promotion team tonight with some dominant spells 4

Paulc added 22:03 - Apr 22

Massive away performance. 2 more and I’ll be on the pitch at St Mary’s. 3

oioihardy added 22:03 - Apr 22

Poor game and a slog . Especially to watch .

Awful mistake by johnson. But that game was so much harder than it needed to be . If azon could actually finish we'd of won that game more comfortable. But again he failed.

Hes as much use as a chocolate tea pot when hes through on goal. If we had a proper number 9 we'd of sealed 2nd

I knkw people in this group wanted azon to sign permanently. That game is why we dont sign him . Hes low championship at best . Absolutely useless at finishing . Nkt the level we need . Hes got one of the worst shot conversion in the league.

Me personally hirst has to start the last few games hes our player . Azon is a loan that we should stay well away from end of season 7

DifferentGravy added 22:04 - Apr 22

Phew! Will take the positives.....Greaves, Furlong (MOTM) and Oshea were immense at the back. Matusiwa and Taylor worked their socks off. Ridiculous goal to concede. came from behind to win....... away! ITFC fans helped to carry the lads to 3 points. COYB 6

jas0999 added 22:05 - Apr 22

A win is a win. So glad we got the three points. But, yet another game where we started poorly and were frankly not up to it. Too many of those.



Thank goodness for yet another penalty to bail us out. Presumably no moaning about the ref tonight.



KM needs to do much better. He must win two of three remaining games. Two of those against teams on the beach.



Good win in the end. Less said about Azon the better. Proof tonight how we did need a new striker.



Onwards. Hope we get promotion wrapped up. 1

dazza added 22:06 - Apr 22

Well done lads - that was a massive result and with Southampton drawing yesterday it gives us a free hit at St. Mary’s. Still a bit concerned about the West Brom game given their recent form, but hopefully will be a bit easier now they are safe. We will definitely need to win two of the last three given Millwall are likely to pick up six points. 5

TimmyH added 22:10 - Apr 22

Job done and credit from coming from behind to get the all important 3 points.



Still very unconvincing for me though performance wise and again relying on a penalty to dig us out (which was fortunate not to be saved). Furlong MOTM for me for both his involvement in the goals.



We move on to West Brom who in my opinion will be a tougher side to get the win against, still our destiny to throw away. 4

Broadbent23 added 22:10 - Apr 22

Phew! An ugly game but I'll take that for three points. Jaden was so paper thin in the first half. We allowed their speed to get that shock goal. O'Shea was badly positioned. Furlong was lucky to get the ball passed their keeper. Then our penalty.Luck is going our way. I am surprised Charlton started to faulter so early and let us grow into the game. Tonight we failed to take chances but managed to cross the line . At least KMc went defensive to save the game. Magic 6 points needed. 2

algarvefan added 22:15 - Apr 22

No need to go for a manicure this week, I have no fingernails left!!!!!



Please can we start playing football again starting Saturday, at times we rode our luck tonight, but 3 points was the target, tough test Saturday at the Hawthorns, onwards and hopefully upwards! 1

AJW1971 added 22:15 - Apr 22

Not the best of performances, but this is the first time this season we have come from behind to win away from home, this should give the team some confidence going into the next 2 away games which will definitely be tougher 3

Pabloisgod84 added 22:16 - Apr 22

Haha jas0999 straight in with his usual tosh.

Why bother mate . Why you want promotion ? So can moan more next season when get beat every week.

Suppose it’s McKennas fault for first goal ??

Hardly going to be a walkover is it .

Just glad to be a realist . So many cabbage fans it makes me sick !!

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tomisamos11 added 22:18 - Apr 22

Right result. Thats all that matters. Azon had a poor game but Hirst has also had plenty of those and did nothing to help us tonight either. Hopefully we look for a couple of quality strikers in the summer, no matter what happens. 2

GTRKing added 22:21 - Apr 22

Big game Saturday! Is a must win!



We can do it but let’s concentrate 1 game at a time 1

Gforce added 22:21 - Apr 22

Showed a lot of character to come back,after conceding the disastrous early goal.

Not exactly a vintage display, but all that matters at this stage of the season is bagging the three points.

One game at a time,we move on to West Brom and hopefully a solid performance for the whole 90 minutes and fingers crossed another 3 points. 3

SpiritOfJohn added 22:22 - Apr 22

Brilliant comeback win after a shocking start. Would have been more comfortable if Azon and Nunez had converted their chances. Superb MOTM display from Furlong. Philogene got some rough treatment but showed some classy touches. O'Shea continued his good form and Matusiwa looks to have recovered from his injury. 4

poet added 22:22 - Apr 22

Im going to the dentist tomorrow, im sure it won’t be as uncomfortable as watching that game. The early mistake gave us an uphill struggle, but that was the only chance Charlton had.

Furlong man of the match for me, plus his goal was a beauty.

We must take our chances though, should really have scored another 2 goals. 1

chepstowblue added 22:25 - Apr 22

I thought we were dreadful again, but deservedly got the points. Some staggering misses(Azon and Nunez),an horrendous dive from Clarke when he'd made space for a shot, and another dubious penalty, which I'll have to watch again to make sure that the human swallow (Furlong) didn't trip himself up. The lack of pace struck me tonight. I actually didn't realise that Philogene was so slow. If we make it, I wonder if any of these players will get a game next season. The overhaul will be enormous. I'll stick with them and I'm trying to remain enthused, perhaps it's my age, but I'm so bored sh**less watching this team. 0

d77sgw added 22:27 - Apr 22

Slow start. Charlton first to every second ball, and Philogene comically bad. But after 15 mins we really started to pass with more urgency and positivity, and should have comfortably beat a v poor Charlton team. Still struggle to make the right decisions in the final third, and Azon, despite some decent hold-up play is a v poor finisher, and too lightweight for the Championship. 0

Daniel72 added 22:28 - Apr 22

I hope we smash Southampton... the Luftwaffe didn't quite finish the job... it's a sh!thole 0

Mark added 22:32 - Apr 22

Absolutely vital result!!! I am still shaking a bit now from the stress of it. I was worried about changing the back four when Kipre came on, but he won a couple of crucial headers so that decision was vindicated. I am delighted for Furlong to get his first goal, as he has been such a hard working and solid player for us. The season is nearly over, so let's do this and win promotion! 0

BobbyBell added 22:33 - Apr 22

Great result but two very tough ones next and we need to win one of them. Let's hope that now Leicester are relegated they will relax and put a performance in against Millwall on Friday. 0

Citynil added 22:33 - Apr 22

A well deserved win on the balance of play but boy made hard work of it and quite fortunate how the penalty arrived and that their keeper then did a good job of diving out the way of it! There were some great flowing team moves deserving of a goal but too often let down with the finish….step forward Azon (but try not to fall over). Think a similar failure to convert golden chances against the Baggies and/or Saints could really hurt us. Positives…defence looking pretty solid now, McAteer much improved, Taylor becoming Mr.Consistent in there. Negatives…neither Mehmeti or Nunez are playing well, Matusiwa’s form although decent has definitely dipped (possibly struggling a bit physically now) and the problems up front remain as evident as it has been all season. Anyway tonight was simply a must win so mission accomplished and move on to the Baggies which I think will be a much tougher assignment than tonight.

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UnionCityBluez added 22:36 - Apr 22

I dunno, shocking start obviously, but somehow never really expected us to lose that one once we got going. Could have easily been 3-1.

Furlong had another great game, he was so good going forward as well as defending and with McAteer we actually had quite a lot of joy on the right. Which helps given you can tell teams know they have to block off Philogene or Clarke on the left as our major goal threat. Thought Mehmeti had a frustrating/frustrated game for a change. But overall, I thought we made it look fairly straightforward having made it hard for ourselves with the worst start. 0

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