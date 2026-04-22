McKenna: Davis Wasn't That Close, We'll Have to See How He Is

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 23:04

Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues will see how left-back Leif Davis progresses over the next few days, the 26-year-old having missed this evening’s win at Charlton with a hamstring injury.

Davis, a virtual ever-present for Town throughout his time at Portman Road, has missed a number of games lately for various reasons, a three-match ban, then soon after his return from that spell out, his partner gave birth to their first child.

McKenna confirmed that the former Leeds man suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough at Portman Road.

“He felt it after the game,” he said. “He wasn’t ready for tonight, wasn’t probably even that close, so we’ll have to see how he is over the coming days.”

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect