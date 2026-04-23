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Ex-Blue Downes Banned For Saints' Next Three
Thursday, 23rd Apr 2026 11:56

Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes will miss Southampton’s final three games of the regular season after admitting an FA charge of violent conduct.

Downes will be unavailable for the Saints’ FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, the Blues’ visit to St Mary’s next Tuesday and the final-day match at Preston North End following an incident in the 2-1 win at Swansea on Saturday.

An FA statement reads: “The midfielder’s actions around the 23rd minute wasn’t seen by the match officials, but was caught on video, and it was subsequently alleged that this constitutes violent conduct.

“Flynn Downes admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard three-match penalty.”

Photo: Matchday Images



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Tractorboy58 added 12:02 - Apr 23
Always a bit of a naughty boy !
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Bazza8564 added 12:05 - Apr 23
I remember going to Cambridge for a pre-season friendly circa 2019, his second half headbutt of a cambridge player was a thing of beauty is an otherwise poor game :)
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PortmanTerrorist added 12:10 - Apr 23
Always played on the edge, and cannot help but think we could do with some of that in our team, since Morsy left....and he is a really good footballer these days too. Him being missing for 3 games might help us a bit, not necessarily because of his ability, but it does limit their ability to rotate and fully expect Man City to run them ragged for us, esp in midfield.
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Freddies_Ears added 12:15 - Apr 23
Yes, Bazza, that head-butt v Cambridge was a great moment. I'd swear I heard it, from the opposite stand! I think it was very late on. He got tackled, maybe even fouled, stood up, and... bang!
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