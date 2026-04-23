Ex-Blue Downes Banned For Saints' Next Three

Thursday, 23rd Apr 2026 11:56

Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes will miss Southampton’s final three games of the regular season after admitting an FA charge of violent conduct.

Downes will be unavailable for the Saints’ FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, the Blues’ visit to St Mary’s next Tuesday and the final-day match at Preston North End following an incident in the 2-1 win at Swansea on Saturday.

An FA statement reads: “The midfielder’s actions around the 23rd minute wasn’t seen by the match officials, but was caught on video, and it was subsequently alleged that this constitutes violent conduct.

“Flynn Downes admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard three-match penalty.”

Photo: Matchday Images