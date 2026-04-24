South West Branch Meet-Up For West Brom
Friday, 24th Apr 2026 13:53
The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in Bristol to watch Saturday’s game at West Brom (KO 12.30pm).
The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the Baggies.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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