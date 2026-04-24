U21s Host Brighton at Portman Road, U18s at Chelsea

Friday, 24th Apr 2026 14:28

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 play-off action against Brighton & Hove Albion at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s face Chelsea tomorrow (KO 12pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side finished fifth in Premier League 2 in their first season as a category one academy with the top 16 going into the play-offs.

The winners of the round-of-16 ties go through to quarter-finals, semi-finals and then a final.

In addition, the teams in the top 16 are invited to take part in the Premier League International Cup next season, an invitation we understand the Blues will accept, bringing European football, at least of a sort, back to Portman Road after a 23-year gap.

The U18s face the West Londoners at their Cobham Training Centre aiming climb off the bottom of the U18 Premier League South table before the end of the season. They are currently three points off second-bottom Birmingham but with two games in hand on the Midlanders.

However, they face a tough task to take anything from tomorrow's match with Chelsea top of the table with a win and a Tottenham defeat at Villa seeing them win the U18 Premier League South title.

Photo: TWTD