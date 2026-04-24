Wark Book Nominated For Award

Friday, 24th Apr 2026 15:15

The John Wark book, He’s Here, He’s There , has been nominated for the JP Marland Charitable Trust Illustrated Book of the Year 2026 at the Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards.

He’s Here, He’s There was published to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wark’s debut for Town last year and was written by Neil Prentice, who was previously behind the book on George Burley’s career, All To Play For, and 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History.

He’s Here, He’s There remains on sale via TWTD here. There are two versions of the book, a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies (of which only a few are left), representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals for the club, and the standard edition.

The book is shortlisted alongside Chelsea FC: The Official History by Rick Glanvill, Football Kit Italia: The Greatest Kits and Characters of the Golazzo Era by John Blair, Formula One: The Champions: 75 Years of Legendary F1 Drivers by Maurice Hamilton photographed by Bernard and Paul-Henri Cahier, Panini UK Football Sticker Collections 1978-1993 by Panini UK, Shot Ready by Stephen Curry, The Story of Football in 100 Objects by National Football Museum and Ultra: The World Atlas of Ultramarathons by Jen & Sim Benson.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters