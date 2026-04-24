Wright Appointed Permanent Women's Manager

Friday, 24th Apr 2026 15:40

Town have appointed David Wright permanent manager of the women’s side, the former full-back having been in the role on an interim basis since January.

Wright, 45, has guided the Blues, who had been bottom of the table for much of the season, to the cusp of WSL2 safety with only two games remaining.

“I am extremely honoured to become manager of Ipswich Town Women,” Wright, who had previously been in charge of the men’s U18s side, told the club site.

“I have really enjoyed leading this team over the past few months and I’m so pleased to be taking on this role.

“The players and staff have worked so hard since I’ve come in and that’s been evident in the performances the girls have put in since the turn of the year.

“We still have work to do in our final two games and we will be doing everything we can to end the campaign on a high."

Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added: “David has brought incredible knowledge and enthusiasm to the women’s team over the last few months and we are very pleased he will now become Manager on a permanent basis.

“The results since the turn of the year have been excellent and have given us a real chance of finishing this season positively, heading into what we know is going to be an exciting future for the club’s women’s set-up.

“This appointment recognises not only this success but also his dedication to the development of the women’s team.”

Sean Burt, the club’s women’s technical director, who was also appointed in January, said: “We are delighted that David has agreed to become our permanent manager.

“What he has achieved in such a short space of time, not only in terms of results, but also the culture within the dressing room has been nothing short of fantastic.

“The results during his interim period speak for themselves and there’s genuine excitement about what the future holds. For now though, our full focus is on finishing the season strongly.”

Photo: TownTV