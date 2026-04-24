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Baggies Deducted Two Points
Friday, 24th Apr 2026 17:30

Town’s Saturday opponents West Bromwich Albion have been deducted two points for breaching the EFL’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Baggies say they disagree with the EFL’s Club Financial Review Panel’s verdict and are considering whether to utilise their right of appeal.

The deduction sees the Midlanders, who the Blues face at the Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon, kick-off 12.30pm, drop from 18th to 20th place in the Championship, six points off the relegation zone with two matches to play.

However, Albion still look relatively safe with their goal difference six better than Oxford’s in 22nd and four better than Charlton’s in 21st. A point from their final two matches would absolutely confirm their Championship status.

Following their game against Town, the Baggies complete their campaign away at long-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, who are yet to win a home game all season, next Saturday.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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smithlarr added 17:36 - Apr 24
Having seen the details on why they were deducted, they have a genuine case for appeal, absolute clown show from the EFL.

That said, this keeps them mathmatically in the relegation fight, so tougher game for us tomorrow.
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Gforce added 17:52 - Apr 24
We could have done without this ,as this just gives them even more incentive to get the point they require to confirm survival
3

Linkboy13 added 18:01 - Apr 24
Yes really feel for the Baggies when Manchester city can do what they want. The Premier league is so corrupt im not to bothered if we don't get promoted.
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armchaircritic59 added 18:02 - Apr 24
Not bothered about that, just a sideshow. They're not going down. As with all opponents on the day, if we're good enough we'll beat them, if we're not we won't!
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