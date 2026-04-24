Baggies Deducted Two Points

Friday, 24th Apr 2026 17:30

Town’s Saturday opponents West Bromwich Albion have been deducted two points for breaching the EFL’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Baggies say they disagree with the EFL’s Club Financial Review Panel’s verdict and are considering whether to utilise their right of appeal.

The deduction sees the Midlanders, who the Blues face at the Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon, kick-off 12.30pm, drop from 18th to 20th place in the Championship, six points off the relegation zone with two matches to play.

However, Albion still look relatively safe with their goal difference six better than Oxford’s in 22nd and four better than Charlton’s in 21st. A point from their final two matches would absolutely confirm their Championship status.

Following their game against Town, the Baggies complete their campaign away at long-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, who are yet to win a home game all season, next Saturday.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters