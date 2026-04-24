Baggies Deducted Two Points
Friday, 24th Apr 2026 17:30
Town’s Saturday opponents West Bromwich Albion have been deducted two points for breaching the EFL’s Financial Fair Play rules.
The Baggies say they disagree with the EFL’s Club Financial Review Panel’s verdict and are considering whether to utilise their right of appeal.
The deduction sees the Midlanders, who the Blues face at the Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon, kick-off 12.30pm, drop from 18th to 20th place in the Championship, six points off the relegation zone with two matches to play.
However, Albion still look relatively safe with their goal difference six better than Oxford’s in 22nd and four better than Charlton’s in 21st. A point from their final two matches would absolutely confirm their Championship status.
Following their game against Town, the Baggies complete their campaign away at long-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, who are yet to win a home game all season, next Saturday.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.
No One Likes Us, Do We Care? by tractorboykent
Scrolling through some socials after the Boro game, I was surprised at the level of antipathy expressed toward us. Although it was based largely on a view that the late penalty was dodgy, it actually went much further and painted a picture of us as a universally disliked club.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting by The_Flashing_Smile
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
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