Millwall Held By Leicester
Friday, 24th Apr 2026 22:28
Town’s automatic promotion rivals Millwall were held to a 1-1 draw by already relegated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.
The night might have been even worse for the Lions with Macaulay Langstaff netting a 90th minute equaliser after Harry Souttar had given the Foxes the lead on 78.
Millwall move above the Blues into second place by a point, but with Town having two games in hand on the South Londoners, who now have just one remaining fixture, at home to Oxford United next Saturday.
Given their superior goal difference, the Blues need only four points from their last three games to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.
No One Likes Us, Do We Care? by tractorboykent
Scrolling through some socials after the Boro game, I was surprised at the level of antipathy expressed toward us. Although it was based largely on a view that the late penalty was dodgy, it actually went much further and painted a picture of us as a universally disliked club.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting by The_Flashing_Smile
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
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