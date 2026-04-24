Millwall Held By Leicester

Friday, 24th Apr 2026 22:28

Town’s automatic promotion rivals Millwall were held to a 1-1 draw by already relegated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The night might have been even worse for the Lions with Macaulay Langstaff netting a 90th minute equaliser after Harry Souttar had given the Foxes the lead on 78.

Millwall move above the Blues into second place by a point, but with Town having two games in hand on the South Londoners, who now have just one remaining fixture, at home to Oxford United next Saturday.

Given their superior goal difference, the Blues need only four points from their last three games to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters