U21s Beaten By Brighton in Play-Offs

Friday, 24th Apr 2026 22:36

Town’s U21s’ Premier League 2 play-off campaign ended at the round-of-16 stage after they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Portman Road having led.

Tudor Mendel (pictured) put John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side in front four minutes before the break, but Josh Robertson levelled for the visitors in the third minute of first-half injury time.

Sean Keogh won it for the Seagulls in the 74th minute to bring an close to what has been a very successful first season as a category one academy for the U21s, who finished an impressive fifth in the division to go into the play-offs.

Town: Williamson, Elliott (c) (Onuchukwu 46), Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards, Wilkinson, Mthunzi, Mendel (Berkeley-Agyepong 90), Compton, Fletcher, Eze, Lewis (Eldred 76).

Unused: Barrett, Nicolaou.





Photo: Matchday Images