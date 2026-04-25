Two Changes For Blues at West Brom
Saturday, 25th Apr 2026 11:53
Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s crucial game against West Brom at the Hawthorns (KO 12.30pm, Sky Sports).
Cedric Kipre, one of three former Baggies players in the Town team and four in the squad, returns to the XI at the centre of the defence with Jacob Greaves moving to left-back and Ben Johnson to the bench with Leif Davis still out with his hamstring issue.
In the attack, Jack Clarke replaces Jaden Philogene, who is also among the subs with Wes Burns back in the squad following his calf injury with Sindre Walle Egeli missing out on a place in the 20.
West Brom, who need a point to confirm safety following yesterday’s two-point deduction, make one change from the team which beat Watford 3-0 at home in midweek with Aune Heggebo coming in for Josh Maja.
West Brom: O’Leary, Imray, Campbell, Phillips, Styles, Molumby, Mowatt (c), Diakite, Price, Dike, Heggebo. Subs: Griffiths, Gilchrist, Taylor, Jimoh-Aloba, Bostock, Bany, Grant, Maja, Sule.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Neil, Burns, Hirst, Philogene, Cajuste, Johnson, Akpom, Nunez. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).
Photo: Matchday Images
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