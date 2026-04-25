West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 25th Apr 2026 14:34 The Blues drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns to move back to second and three points from promotion back to the Premier League. The Baggies, who secured the point they needed to confirm their Championship status, had the better chances in the first half, but the visitors were on top in the second - former Albion defender Cedric Kipre having a goal rightly disallowed - and a draw was a fair result. Town made two changes from the team which won 2-1 at Charlton on Wednesday with Kipre, one of three former Baggies players in the Town side and four in the squad, returning to the XI at the centre of the defence with Jacob Greaves moving to left-back and Ben Johnson to the bench with Leif Davis still out with his hamstring issue. In the attack, Jack Clarke replaced Jaden Philogene, who was also among the subs with Wes Burns back in the squad following his calf injury and Sindre Walle Egeli missing out on a place in the 20. West Brom, who went into the game needing a point to confirm safety following yesterday’s two-point deduction, made one change from the team which beat Watford 3-0 at home in midweek with Aune Heggebo coming in for Josh Maja. Albion created the first chance in the second minute from a throw on the right, Jayson Molumby crossing and Nat Phillips looping a header well over. Town began to see most of the ball and in the eighth minute Greaves took a pass down on his chest, beating his man as he did so, before firing a low ball across the West Brom box but with no one able to get on it. A minute later, the former Hull City man was played into dangerous area by Clarke, another cross making its way to the back of the box without finding a Town player. On 10, after an Albion break, Isaac Price struck a shot from just outside the area which deflected off one of his own players and behind. The Blues were continuing to see most of the ball with most of the game in the home side’s half, but on 12 Price was found on the left of the Town area by Heggebo, however, the Northern Irish international’s shot scuffed through to Christian Walton. Albion began to see most of the ball and in the 19th minute Ousmane Diakite unleashed a shot from 25 yards which was too close to Walton, who claimed not entirely comfortably. Diakite dropped to the turf immediately and received treatment, but was eventually OK to continue, while the rest of the players went to the touchline for drinks on a hot afternoon. The Baggies should have taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Greaves nodded a deep cross from the left down to Kipre, who hesitated and allowed Daryl Dike onto the ball. However, Walton was quickly off his line to block. The Ivorian international was shown the game’s first yellow card in the 27th minute for a foul on Diakite, although he had appeared to have won the ball. Walton did well to punch the resultant free-kick clear. Two minutes later, Azon chased a ball into space on the right and lifted the ball over keeper Max O’Leary, who had advanced out of his area, but without finding either a teammate or the net. As the game reached the half-hour mark, another of Town’s former Albion players, Darnell Furlong, booed by his former fans like his fellow ex-Baggies, was found in space but his shot deflected off a teammate and wide. West Brom created a decent opportunity a minute later, Danny Imray crossing from the right and Phillips heading powerfully straight at Walton, who claimed confidently. Town were next to threaten with their best chance of the half. Greaves looped a deep cross to the far post where Kasey McAteer mishit his volley across the face to Ivan Azon, who sent the ball over the bar from a few yards when he should have found the target, the Spaniard showing his frustration at not having done so. On 36, a looping Albion cross from deep on the left flashed across the Town area but beyond Dike at the far post. Four minutes later, from the game’s first corner, Dara O’Shea, another former Baggies defender, headed Clarke’s ball in from the right into O’Leary’s arms from the edge of the area. Albion will feel they ought to have gone in front in the 42nd minute when Heggebo fired wide from around 12 yards after a Dike shot from the right had deflected into the area. Moments later, Baggies skipper Alex Mowatt struck an effort from distance which Walton saved down to his right. That was the last action of a half which in terms of possession and spells in control had been even, but with Albion having had the better of the chances and Walton the busier of the two keepers. The Baggies will feel they should have taken one of their opportunities with Dike, Heggebo and Price all having had chances they will feel they should have converted. For Town, the one really clear chance was Azon’s from McAteer’s scuffed volley with little other than that to test O’Leary. Albion were first to threaten after the break, Heggebo flicking a header from a corner on the left beyond the far post from a corner. The home side were starting the half the stronger with the Blues struggling to clear their lines. On 52, Danny Imray crossed from the right and Dike turned a first-time effort towards goal, Walton reacting sharply to palm it behind for a corner. The Blues began to relieve the early Albion pressure, Greaves winning a corner on the left before a long Furlong throw from the right from which Town ought to have gone in front. Greaves flicked it on towards Clarke, who was completely unmarked beyond the far post. The winger would have had a clear sight of goal from a few yards out, even if from a tight angle, but lost his footing and the chance was spurned. Azor Matusiwa was booked for a foul on Molumby, then Dike joined him for jumping into O’Shea. Clarke wasn’t too far away in the 61st minute, shuffling his way into a crowded box before hitting a shot which flew wide of O’Leary’s right post. Two minutes later, Matusiwa found Furlong breaking into the right of the area but the full-back’s shot was too close to O’Leary. Town, by now well on top against a tiring West Brom side, made their first two changes of the afternoon in the 65th minute, Philogene and Marcelino Nunez taking over from Clarke and Mehmeti. The Blues had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but with the linesman’s flag raised. A corner on the left was cleared out to Philogene, who hit a powerful strike which O’Leary couldn’t hold onto and Kipre turned into the net, only for his celebrations to be cut short. Albion made their first change in the 71st minute, Maja replacing Dike, then on 75 Town swapped Azon and McAteer for George Hirst and Burns. In the 80th minute, as Town prepared to take a free-kick deep on the right after Burns had been fouled by Campbell, who had been booked, West Brom swapped captain Mowatt for Karlen Grant. Nunez sent in the free-kick, Kipre’s header on the edge of the six-yard box but didn’t fall for O’Shea. After the resultant corner had been half-cleared, Jack Taylor’s volley flew across the face and Hirst wasn’t able to get enough on it to divert it towards goal. The second half had been virtually all Town with half-chances if not too many clear-cut opportunities having come regularly. On 86, a corner from the left was stabbed out to Philogene, but the former Aston Villa man’s shot was too high. With two scheduled minutes remaining, West Brom swapped Heggebo for Tammer Bany. The fourth official’s board indicated five additional minutes with the Blues the ones pressing for a winner against a Baggies side which had wilted as the afternoon had worn on in the heat, not helped by their lack of substitutions, or perhaps trusted options from the bench. Greaves, once again Town’s man of the match, as much for his work on the ball as off it, was yellow-carded for preventing a West Brom break as injury time moved into its penultimate minute. Referee Matt Donohue’s final whistle prompted a huge roar from the home support, their side having confirmed their Championship status, unusually for the second time in two matches, the points deduction having seen them back into potential trouble. Town fans were similarly pleased, a draw from a tough away trip meaning the Blues are now effectively just three points from promotion with two games to play given their goal difference is superior to Millwall’s with the Lions having only one match left, at home to Oxford United, whose relegation has been confirmed, next Saturday. Having allowed West Brom chances in the first half and having started the second period slowly, the Blues dominated the rest of the second and had chances to win it, although a draw was a fair result overall with the Baggies having had much the better of the opportunities before the break. Albion extended their late-season unbeaten run to 10 matches, while keeping their fifth successive clean sheet and their seventh in eight matches, including three goalless draws. Town now travel to fourth-placed Southampton on Tuesday with the Saints in FA Cup semi-final action at Wembley later this afternoon with a win at St Mary’s confirming a return to the Premier League at the first attempt and if not a victory over QPR next Saturday taking the Blues to their third promotion in three seasons. West Brom: O’Leary, Imray, Campbell, Phillips, Styles, Molumby, Mowatt (c) (Grant 80), Diakite, Price, Dike (Maja 71), Heggebo (Bany 88). Unused: Griffiths, Gilchrist, Taylor, Jimoh-Aloba, Bostock, Sule. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer (Burns 75), Mehmeti (Nunez 65), Clarke (Philogene 65), Azon (Hirst 75). Unused: Palmer, Neil, Cajuste, Johnson, Akpom. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester). Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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thepommylump added 14:35 - Apr 25

How we are second is beyond me! 8

BlueRuin69 added 14:37 - Apr 25

And yet we are.... 3pts needed COYB!!!! 6

oioihardy added 14:37 - Apr 25

Such a poor game . Westbrom played for a point .

Azon again .... dropped us points because of his awful finishing . If we'd of got a better striker in jan we'd of won that game . Instead we have a guy who has the worst shot conversion rate in championship. Hes league 1 player at best 5

Broadbent23 added 14:39 - Apr 25

Fair result. WBA were better on the day. We are just missing sharpness in front of goal. Walton MOM by far, kept us in the game. One point is massive; we just need to keep our heads. Onwards to the defeated semi finalists.

7

StringerBell added 14:40 - Apr 25

God, that was a hard watch. Didn’t get going at all until the subs came on and even then it was hardly scintillating. That said, only three more points needed and we’d surely all take that at this stage.

Cautiously optimistic. 5

Karlosfandangal added 14:41 - Apr 25

Lose to Southampton not the end of the world now………QPR must win 3

StevoWalrus added 14:43 - Apr 25

Mid-table performance. 0

mehrad added 14:44 - Apr 25

Such a disappointing first half; much better in the second. So easy for Kipre to stay onside. Hirst and Azon statistically most profligate pair in Championship. So many players with a dip in form at the wrong time - Matusiwa, Nunez, Mehmeti. Hope KM goes for it at Southampton - a point does not do us any good. 3

TimmyH added 14:46 - Apr 25

'A fair result' - not sure about that? we never looked liked scoring and they were the better side through 60 minutes with more chances and even thereafter they tired in my opinion.



Well we're hardly heading to the finishing line with a canter, more like a crawl but can't help to a degree think it sort of wraps this expensive squad up, a tad underwhelming and relying on individuals and penalties to get us through. Walton obviously MOTM.



Onto Southampton and again nothing really has changed - a decent performance would be good. 3

Monkey_Blue added 14:47 - Apr 25

Good point as it takes the pressure off is for Tuesday and piles it all on Southampton who let’s not forget will come into that game on a huge downer having lost a Wembley FA Cup semi or have their players distracted by an fa cup final and really all desperate not to get injured or suspended. 1

BangaloreBlues added 14:50 - Apr 25

Well... we are almost over the line but these performances are awful.

We only looked decent once Jaden came on the field, but never really threatened.

Azon needs to be released at the end of the season.

Play like this in the Prem and there's only one outcome.

I am sure we will beat QPR comfortably but my gosh we need to bring in some quality players if we are to compete next season.

3

tomisamos11 added 14:50 - Apr 25

The last time we went up in the Prem we also had a bunch of draws and not-so-convincing performances at the crunch time. It was nervy! The pressure is huge. 3 away games in a week is tough. But we're doing it. We're almost there. Lets keep pushing and believing. 2

warwickblue added 14:51 - Apr 25

We now have two games left and we need to win one. This time yesterday, we had three left and needed to win two. So, statistically today was a good result. But we never looked like we were going to win today. Let's hope for a massive boost of energy and determination against Southampton. The whole team looked tired today but Southampton will surely be more so, after today's match. 0

tractorboy100 added 14:53 - Apr 25

The town are going up!!! Yes I know that we play really disappointing football a lot of the time, but the fact is we are only a win away from the premiership, and promotion is still in our hands! We can enjoy ourselves on Tuesday knowing that we usually get 3 points at fortress Portman Road!!!!COYB!!!! 2

joyousblue added 14:54 - Apr 25

For heavens sake moan flaming moan flaming moan we got a point by grinding it out Albion are in a false position a good point ,lose to Southampton beat QPR we are up ,beat Southampton lose to ,QPR we are up ,there is a lot of work to do or if we go up we will come down again ,this flaming shout for a striker where are they then ,stop moaning and support though I guess a lot of you are sofa fans ,whatever happens at Southampton which if by magic we win game over ,a loss in the semis will knock them down if by chance they beat city ,and 50/50 tackles will be out by soton players who would not want to miss an fa cup final ,why do we have so many moaners -2

armchaircritic59 added 15:01 - Apr 25

Funny how we all see different games. I never hold back from criticism where I think it's waranted, but equally I give praise where I think it's due. I thought that was one of the best scoreless draws I've seen in a long time.



We had a short turn round time which also included two loads of travel. WBA were most certainly up for it, as expected and fair play to them, they mosr certainly didn't look like a side with any relegation concerns, as slight as they were. They were the better side for the 1st half in general and for the opening 15 minutes of the second. Then we took charge. If anything, you'd have thought given the time of season, the quick turnaround and two loads of travel involved, that the match would have played out the opposite way. So in my eyes at least, credit is due to the players this afternoon, not brickbats. They stuck at it and looked the most likely to win it in the final 30 minutes.



No question our MOM was Christian Walton, I'd be surprised if anyone disagreed on that, whatever they thought of the match. In the outfield I thought JG was very good, the skipper played well, and of course, no surprise, DF was solid as pretty much always. Or in other words, the defence was the standout unit as a whole!



Very valuable point indeed, you could even say that makes the Saints game a bit of a free hit. If we can't beat QPR at home, than serious questions would have to be asked. It would of course be nice not to have any concerns before then.



I could call out one or two players, for shall we say, less than sparkling performances, but I think the time for that comes when the season is finally done and dusted and it's time to take stock. For now it's a case of backing what we have.



So, to sum up, a match I enjoyed, WBA looked much better than a relegation threatened team. We stuck to our task and looked the most likely winner in the last 30 minutes. A competitive match played in the right spirit. Two more to go, you can almost touch it, but the jobs not completed yet. 6

GTRKing added 15:15 - Apr 25

0-0 1 point will take that! 2 games left we can do it!



Don’t get thumped at Southampton is all I ask play better then we will be fine 2

Bert added 15:18 - Apr 25

Yes, it certainly wasn’t a thrilling game but in the context of WBA’s form and them needing a point the outcome is not to be sniffed at.We rode our luck and so did they. KMcK selected a team for this match to counter what SBA offered so no surprise it was a stalemate given the context.

We all know that a lack of a goal sniffer is hurting us but positivity, as shown by the away support today and on Wednesday is more likely to get the job done than negativity. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:21 - Apr 25

Well, my nerves have just about calmed down after that. I was convinced we'd concede during that spell of WB pressure in the first half. Much better second, but very little to choose between a team in pole position for promotion and one just avoiding relegation. As someone above said, I'm not sure how we got into this position, but here we are just needing a win vs QPR at home (which might not be quite the walkover some people seemto think). In a way, the Soton game is irrelevant- not if we win, of course but if we only draw or lose, we'll still most likely need that final game victory. COYB! 1

timbousa added 15:22 - Apr 25

A few reasons to be cheerful.



Four points taken on the road in back to back games against teams in relegation battles. Millwall choked against a team already relegated.



That point today takes away the scenario of Soton beating Ipswich 3-0 midweek, removing the goal difference advantage and sneaking up with 82 points on the final day in a goal chase (assuming Ipswich beat QPR)



That extra point means the chance to win promotion midweek and have a huge party against QPR. 0

papashango87 added 15:25 - Apr 25

3 points away from a return to the premier league, got a job done today. West Brom are a form side and defended well.

Still the moaners are out in force, do everyone a favour and sod off somewhere else next season.

If and when we do get promoted this season make sure you don’t attend any celebrations as majority of you on here don’t deserve it, you love it when we drop points and can’t wait to slag off the team and management.



It shows that your new to supporting the club, most can remember the position we were in before McKenna and the dross before hand, if you can’t handle things as they are now… you definitely were not around supporting the club back then.

Maybe try Man City? -1

barrystedmunds added 15:26 - Apr 25

Some truly woeful drop in levels of concentration by a few this afternoon. We brought a lot of their chances on ourselves. Not an easy watch, but at least the sun was out. 0

Expatractor added 15:27 - Apr 25

An awful lot of people seem to think a win against QPR is a given. Believe me when I say the way we are playing at the moment, nay, all season we are capable of losing to anyone. I have a bad feeling about this one boss! 2

Barty added 15:31 - Apr 25

Excellent point and just one win needed to guarantee promotion. COYB. 0

Tedray added 15:34 - Apr 25

Well done KM you continue to nurse this disperate group though the choppy waters. I liked todays team just about the best we could put out.It did not look easy to comeby the odd point that we needed but we have done it. Millwall have helped as I would not fancy gaining two wins out of the remaining. Well fingers crossed may cause a surprise this coming Tuesday. 1

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