Morrison: We're There, We're Competing

Saturday, 25th Apr 2026 16:17

West Brom interim-head coach James Morrison felt the way his side performed against the Blues in their 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns showed how far the Baggies have come.

The point secured Albion’s Championship status following a difficult season in which at times they looked set for relegation.

But under Morrison, they are undefeated in 10 and have kept five clean sheets in a row and seven in their last eight games.

They thought they’d cemented their place in the Championship via their 3-0 midweek victory against Watford but on Friday they were deducted two points for breaching EFL financial rules, which meant they needed another point today.

Morrison was pleased to hear the extent of the sanction, the charge having hung over them for the last couple of weeks.

“We had that cloud hanging over us regarding what was going to happen,” Morrison said. “And it finally came out, so we knew where we stood.

“We just got the news and thought, ‘that’s fine, let’s go, just concentrate on the football side’. The lads were in a really good place, so I had no doubt really, so just cracked on.

“When I got the news, we spoke to the players. We had dinner at the training ground in the evening and we spoke but I didn’t really have to say too much, the players said ‘you don’t need to speak to us, Moz, we’re good’ and just cracked on.”

Morrison says given their recent run, he wasn’t too concerned about needing the additional point with the Baggies at Sheffield Wednesday, who are yet to win a home game this season, on the final day.

“Just needed a point from the two games, but I felt like with the team’s performances, we were in a really good place, so I wasn’t too worried, to be honest,” he added.

Reflecting on the game, having been the better side in the first half, Morrison admitted the Blues got stronger the longer a very hot afternoon progressed.

“After around the 70-minute mark, I could feel the momentum changing a bit,” he said. “They probably worked out the two centre-forwards that they were dealing with a bit more and with the players that they were bringing on, I could see the shift in it.

“I was trying to get some energy on the pitch but my staff were telling me that all we need is a point.

“But the lads, third game in a week, went to the end again, left it all out on the pitch, so I’m really happy.”

He added: “We’re there, we’re competing. I said to the players that it would be a good test to see how far we’ve come and where we’re at.

“It showed that we’re in and around it, we’re in good form. I’m happy for the players, just for the effort again.

“When we lose the ball or there’s a break on, we’re all going back as fast as we can. It’s good to watch at times.

“I thought towards the end of the second half we went too long too many times and they were dealing with it, so we couldn’t really get up the top of the pitch, so I wanted us to be a bit more brave.

“But I’ve played in games like that where it’s roasting hot, third game in a week, probably got a dry mouth, a bit tired, so understood it.”

Morrison says he and his squad want to end the season on a high note at Hillsborough next week. If the Baggies leave South Yorkshire undefeated, the Owls will become the first club in EFL history to go an entire season without a home league win.

“I want to remain unbeaten and so do the players,” he said. “We want to continue that run, so we’ll have a nice day off tomorrow and Monday and come back in Tuesday and Wednesday ready to work again and finish the season well.”

Asked whether he’s ready to look back on the 10 games which have saved his side’s season, Morrison said: “At the end of the season I will, I’m going to have a nice beer tonight.”

Photo: TWTD