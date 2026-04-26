London Branch Meet-Up For Southampton Match

The London Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up at its new venue, Hot Toddy’s in Camden, to watch the Blues’ big penultimate game of the season at Southampton on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm).

Town require just three points to confirm promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, while the Saints need to win to maintain their hopes of going up automatically.

Mark Hayes, manager of Hot Toddy’s, which can be found at 48-50 Camden High Street, is looking forward to Town fans returning following a highly successful afternoon watching the derby victory over Norwich City.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the Ipswich supporters back Hot Toddy’s,” he said.

The nearest tube stations are Camden Town or Mornington Crescent, both on the Northern Line.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters