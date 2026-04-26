London Branch Meet-Up For Southampton Match
Sunday, 26th Apr 2026 18:26
The London Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up at its new venue, Hot Toddy’s in Camden, to watch the Blues’ big penultimate game of the season at Southampton on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm).
Town require just three points to confirm promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, while the Saints need to win to maintain their hopes of going up automatically.
Mark Hayes, manager of Hot Toddy’s, which can be found at 48-50 Camden High Street, is looking forward to Town fans returning following a highly successful afternoon watching the derby victory over Norwich City.
“We are looking forward to welcoming the Ipswich supporters back Hot Toddy’s,” he said.
The nearest tube stations are Camden Town or Mornington Crescent, both on the Northern Line.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.
No One Likes Us, Do We Care? by tractorboykent
Scrolling through some socials after the Boro game, I was surprised at the level of antipathy expressed toward us. Although it was based largely on a view that the late penalty was dodgy, it actually went much further and painted a picture of us as a universally disliked club.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting by The_Flashing_Smile
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
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