McKenna: Davis to Be Assessed This Morning

Monday, 27th Apr 2026 09:30 Town boss Kieran McKenna says left-back Leif Davis will be assessed this morning ahead of Tuesday’s crunch penultimate game of the season at Southampton. The former Leeds man has missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue suffered in the Middlesbrough game eight days ago. Other than that, McKenna says everyone is training, including another left-back Conor Townsend, who has been out since pre-season with an ACL injury, although the ex-West Brom man will still be some way from being ready for a game and in any case wasn’t named in the squad submitted to the EFL at the end of the transfer window. “Not yet, we’ll see this morning,” McKenna said when asked whether he could given an update on Davis. “He hasn’t trained with the group yet, he’s made some progress so he’s being assessed this morning and we’ll take it from there. “Other than that, everyone in the group is training. Conor Townsend is involved with the training a little bit now, but everyone else is available for the game, so we’re in a good spot.” Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect



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MickMillsTash added 09:40 - Apr 27

Decisions, decisions

Can Davis play both matches this week? and if the answer is NO, do we need him more in the QPR match as an attacker than as a defender at Southampton?

Can we risk Kipre at Southampton ?

Can Burns play more than 10 minutes in either game ?

Whatever the line up we will need to be better than on Saturday, Southampton have some competent attackers.

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bluesnightorg added 09:42 - Apr 27

Hopefully Leif might get on towards the end of the Southampton game then, in case we need him against QPR.



I may be taking this too far, but if we can scrape a win at St Mary’s, then I’d be all for bringing on Townsend towards the end of the QPR game, as long as we’re a couple of goals up, just to say hi to the crowd. Surely we wouldn’t be deducted more than three points for fielding an ineligible player? Episode 72 in an occasional series I’m calling “Why We Are Better Off With Kieran McKenna.” 0

WeWereZombies added 09:49 - Apr 27

Fingers crossed for Leif being in the eleven tomorrow night and good unexpected news about Conor Townsend. 1

Linkboy13 added 09:53 - Apr 27

Absolutely no point in bringing on Townsend just for one game to please the fans wait to next season after he's had a full preseason not worth risking him now. 0

Ipswich_Sniffer added 09:55 - Apr 27

Kipre looked gassed out on Saturday so I expect Johnson to come in at left back with Greaves, O'Shea and Furlong (Darnell also looks tired). Matusiwa to start with Dan Neil with Hirst up top supported by Philogene, Nunez and McAteer. 0

Chalk_Cheese added 09:57 - Apr 27

Townsend isn't listed in match day squad so cant play! 0

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