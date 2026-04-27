McKenna: Davis to Be Assessed This Morning
Monday, 27th Apr 2026 09:30
Town boss Kieran McKenna says left-back Leif Davis will be assessed this morning ahead of Tuesday’s crunch penultimate game of the season at Southampton.
The former Leeds man has missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue suffered in the Middlesbrough game eight days ago.
Other than that, McKenna says everyone is training, including another left-back Conor Townsend, who has been out since pre-season with an ACL injury, although the ex-West Brom man will still be some way from being ready for a game and in any case wasn’t named in the squad submitted to the EFL at the end of the transfer window.
“Not yet, we’ll see this morning,” McKenna said when asked whether he could given an update on Davis. “He hasn’t trained with the group yet, he’s made some progress so he’s being assessed this morning and we’ll take it from there.
“Other than that, everyone in the group is training. Conor Townsend is involved with the training a little bit now, but everyone else is available for the game, so we’re in a good spot.”
Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect
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