McKenna: Brilliant Way For Town Women to End Their Season

Monday, 27th Apr 2026 12:14

Kieran McKenna hopes his team can emulate the women’s side by ending their season in a brilliant manner.

David Wright, who was given the job of manager of the women’s side on a permanent basis on Friday having been in the role since January on an interim basis, saw his team to a superb 3-0 victory away against then-leaders Birmingham City yesterday, to secure their place in WSL2 for a second season.

“It was great for David and for his staff and for the women’s team,” McKenna said. “They’ve had a really good run in the second half of the year and it’s a brilliant way to end the season.

“Joe [Sheehan, former manager] did amazing work with the team over the last few years and David’s come in the second half of the season and helped give it another push, and they’ve recruited well as well, which has helped.

“It’s really good that they’ve established their place now and can start planning and looking forward to next year.

“If we can go and have a good last week like they have, then we’ll be really happy.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images