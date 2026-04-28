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South West Branch Meet-Up For Southampton
Tuesday, 28th Apr 2026 12:28

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in Bristol to watch this evening’s game at Southampton (KO 7.45pm).

The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the Saints looking for the win which will take them back to the Premier League.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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