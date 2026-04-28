Five Changes For Town at Southampton

Tuesday, 28th Apr 2026 19:11 Town make five changes for this evening’s penultimate game of the season at Southampton with a victory effectively confirming promotion back to the Premier League. Leif Davis returns at left-back with Dan Neil coming into the midfield, Wes Burns wide on the right, his first start since his calf injury, Marcelino Nunez at number 10 and Jaden Philogene on the left. Cedric Kipre, Kasey McAteer, Anis Mehmeti and Jack Clarke drop to the bench, while Jack Taylor is absent from the 20-man squad. Southampton, who need to win to maintain their hopes of a top-two finish, make three changes from the team which lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday with Ryan Manning, Shea Charles and Cyle Larin coming into the team and Welington, Cameron Bragg and Ross Stewart dropping to the bench. Former Blues loanee James Bree starts, but ex-midfielder Flynn Downes is suspended. Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis (c), Wood, Manning, Jander, Charles, Fellows, Azaz, Scienza, Larin. Subs: Long, Quarshie, Welington, Jelert, Romeu, Bragg, Edozie, Archer, Stewart. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil, Burns, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Johnson, Cajuste, McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire). Photo: Matchday Images



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Knightsy added 19:14 - Apr 28

What's Up with Taylor ? 2

armchaircritic59 added 19:17 - Apr 28

Well, I can't say I saw all that coming. Very interesting, if it works it's a masterstroke. Also interesting to see SWE missing from the squad for the 2nd consecutive game, could be very good reasons for that of course, he's had a lot heaped on his shoulders this season, and it's not been easy. As for JT, it may well be a case of keeping him under wraps till Saturday, or there's a problem that we don't yet know of. 0

TimmyH added 19:27 - Apr 28

hhmmmm...Nunez, Neil and Philogene back in, could argue they haven't really been performing of late but maybe after Saturday's lacklustre effort a few changes were needed. 0

jas0999 added 19:31 - Apr 28

Well, as always, KM is being paid a PL wage, so must know what he is doing. Looks like an open game on our hands and a win would be great! Over to KM to deliver. 0

dubblue added 19:35 - Apr 28

No Taylor?? Must be injured 0

Lennie added 19:38 - Apr 28

Agree with armchair critic … KMK understands his squad and the game better than me … but I would have played a solid team being aggressive… we don’t have to win but Soton must… a strong team holding them and capable of breaking quickly would have been my call … I’d have Johnson for Davis, Taylor for Neil but perhaps there’s something we don’t know about, Clarke for Philogene Hirst for Azon and McAteer for Burns … but in KMK we trust … hope for a narrow ein 0

Citynil added 19:40 - Apr 28

Can only assume Taylor is out due to injury or illness. Neil and Nunez does not fill me with confidence. Interesting to see Burns start and may add something, just hope it does not backfire due to his lack of minutes/match fitness. Fingers crossed Azon finds his shooting boots or at the very least manages to stay on his feet without falling over every few minutes. 0

ThaiBlue added 19:40 - Apr 28

Azon starts we don't have a chance 0

Robert_Garrett added 19:41 - Apr 28

Azon for his hattrick at last - all deserving loyalty to the system and cement the way back 0

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