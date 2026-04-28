Five Changes For Town at Southampton
Tuesday, 28th Apr 2026 19:11
Town make five changes for this evening’s penultimate game of the season at Southampton with a victory effectively confirming promotion back to the Premier League.
Leif Davis returns at left-back with Dan Neil coming into the midfield, Wes Burns wide on the right, his first start since his calf injury, Marcelino Nunez at number 10 and Jaden Philogene on the left.
Cedric Kipre, Kasey McAteer, Anis Mehmeti and Jack Clarke drop to the bench, while Jack Taylor is absent from the 20-man squad.
Southampton, who need to win to maintain their hopes of a top-two finish, make three changes from the team which lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday with Ryan Manning, Shea Charles and Cyle Larin coming into the team and Welington, Cameron Bragg and Ross Stewart dropping to the bench.
Former Blues loanee James Bree starts, but ex-midfielder Flynn Downes is suspended.
Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis (c), Wood, Manning, Jander, Charles, Fellows, Azaz, Scienza, Larin. Subs: Long, Quarshie, Welington, Jelert, Romeu, Bragg, Edozie, Archer, Stewart.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil, Burns, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Johnson, Cajuste, McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
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