Burns: Third Promotion Would Be Sensational

Wednesday, 29th Apr 2026 09:49 by Kallum Brisset

Town winger Wes Burns says the prospect of achieving a third promotion in five years at Portman Road would be a ‘sensational’ feeling.

Having scored the opener in the Blues’ blockbuster clash with Southampton on Tuesday, Kieran McKenna’s side ultimately had to settle for a point during what was a pulsating 2-2 draw at St Mary’s.

That means promotion to the Premier League is still in Town’s hands heading into the final day, but they must beat Queens Park Rangers on home soil to guarantee an instant return to the top flight.

Burns, who looks set to play his 150th league match for the club this weekend, admitted his time at Portman Road so far has been a dream come true and that he is determined to create more history.

“It would be incredible,” he said. “This is my fifth season and to get three promotions in five seasons would be sensational. There’s players that go through their career and don’t get any promotions, and I was at one point falling into the category where I never got any promotions.

“Coming here has been a special five years for me. To top off the season with what our ultimate goal was in getting promoted back to the Premier League, would be amazing.”

While the Blues are in the driving seat, both Millwall and Middlesbrough will be waiting to pounce if they were to slip up on home soil against mid-table QPR, who have lost their last three games on the spin.

Burns praised the Town supporters and urged the crowd to believe ahead of another crucial afternoon in Suffolk.

He said: “Everyone’s going to be super-nervous and the start of the game is going to be quite tense. Everyone knows what’s at stake and everyone knows what we need to do.

“From us as players to the fans, they’ve been brilliant with us all season. Just stick with us on Saturday. There’s one game to go, we know what the ultimate goal is. We know what we need to do, and if we play anything we played [against Southampton], the football always takes care of itself.

“It’s no different to any other game, really. The boss will tell you and the lads will all tell you that we go into every game expecting to win and wanting to win.

“Saturday, obviously there will be a lot of outside noise with ‘Ipswich, they’ve got to win, it’s in their hands, can they do it’. It’s all outside noise and it won’t affect us in the dressing room because we’ll prepare like we prepare for every game, we go into every game wanting to win.

“Saturday, we have to win, but the preparation for the game will be the same.”

Burns has only just returned from a minor calf injury that saw him miss six matches before making his comeback as a substitute in the goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion last Saturday.

Having been out for nearly a year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament [ACL], the Wales international has been keen to build up his fitness again and ensure he avoids further setbacks.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “I can’t really thank the medical staff enough. They’ve gone above and beyond for me ever since I had my first injury with my ACL.

“They warned me that coming back from such a long injury is never going to be plain sailing, you’ll always pick up little injuries here and there and it’s how you manage them.

“Your body goes through a period of readapting to playing football and playing games. As much as you can train, you can’t simulate playing games. It’s been frustrating, but I knew it was going to come at some point.

“I managed to play a handful of games before I picked up an injury, which was good. We’ve got one game left, give it everything on Saturday, and then I’ve got a good summertime to relax, shut the body down and get ready for next season.”

Photo: Matchday Images