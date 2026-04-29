Final-Day QPR Game Sky Sports Main Match

Wednesday, 29th Apr 2026 11:19

Town’s final-day promotion showdown against QPR at Portman Road on Saturday will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (KO 12.30pm).

Following last night’s 2-2 draw at Southampton, the second-placed Blues go into the game knowing a win would confirm promotion back to the Premier League after one year away, while other results could still see them up depending on how Millwall and Middlesbrough fare.

The Lions host Oxford United, whose relegation to League One was confirmed last weekend, while Boro are away against Wrexham, who will be out to seal their play-off spot.

Photo: Matchday Images