Town Appoint Ex-Manchester United Man as First Ever Americas Scout

Wednesday, 29th Apr 2026 19:25

Town have appointed long-serving former Manchester United scout José Mayorga as their first ever head of Americas scouting.

The 49-year-old, who we understand has been working with the club for a number of months, will give the Blues eyes on the ground at this summer’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Argentinian-born Mayorga was with the Red Devils for more than 17 years until last summer when he left the role of Spain/Portugal leader (scouting and recruitment), a position he had held since November 2023.

Prior to that, from January 2019, he was a global senior scout based in Barcelona, having been United’s Italy scout from September 2016 to December 2018.

From April 2008 until August 2016, Mayorga worked as the former Premier League champions’ South America scout.

Mayorga will have worked alongside Mick Court, who was appointed the Blues’ director of recruitment last September, and is the second ex-United scout added to the staff since then, Peter Braund having been named head of European scouting last month.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters