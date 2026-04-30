Goal of the Season Voting Open

Thursday, 30th Apr 2026 21:38

Fans can now vote on the Town men’s and women’s Goal of the Season.

The club has nominated four goals for each, scored by Jaden Philogene, Jack Clarke, Azor Matusiwa and Kasey McAteer for the men and Natasha Thomas, Maria Boswell, Sophie Peskett and Kit Graham for the women. Voting closes at 7pm on Friday evening.

Photo: Matchday Images