Town Foodbanks Group Aiming to Pass Milestone at QPR Match

Friday, 1st May 2026 11:31

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks (ITFC FSF) is calling on supporters to turn out in force for their final collection of the season at the home fixture against QPR on Saturday to take the group beyond a major fundraising milestone.

With Town looking to clinch promotion on the final day, fans are being urged to bring the same energy and solidarity off the pitch as well as on it, helping the group push past £30,000 raised for Families In Need (FIND) this season.

Since the start of the campaign, ITFC FSF has raised £27,135.22, funding emergency food and practical support for people across Ipswich. Now the group is making a big end of season push to take that total over the £30,000 mark.

James Rose of ITFC FSF said: “The need in our town is increasing and these figures show why this work matters. Reaching £30,000 would be an incredible statement of what football supporters can achieve together for their community.

“As Town push for promotion, we’re asking supporters to help us finish the season strongly off the pitch too.”

Demand for the support provided by FIND has sadly risen steeply in recent weeks. In April alone, emergency food parcel referrals have been delivered to 826 people - a third of whom are children. These parcels provide essential provisions for around four days and make a huge difference to people in need.

With recent cost of living pressures driving huge demand, the group is encouraging supporters from both Ipswich and QPR to donate at the final collection and help make it the biggest of the season.

Supporters are encouraged to bring:

Strong, reusable plastic carrier bags

Non-perishable food items

Toiletries and household essentials

Cash or card donations

Collection points will be open from 10am to 12pm in the FanZone and opposite Planet Blue, cash and card are accepted.

ITFC FSF continues to organise monthly collections at Portman Road, working in partnership with FIND to provide vital support to people across Ipswich.

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is part of the national Fans Supporting Foodbanks movement, which originated with Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015. The initiative now spans 40-plus clubs across the English footballing pyramid, all united under the principle that Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours.

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here. Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page here.

Photo: Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks