U18s Face Saints at Needham

Friday, 1st May 2026 16:49

Town’s U18s will be looking back up their excellent 3-0 derby victory over Norwich City when they host Southampton at Needham Market’s Bloomfields on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues’ comfortable victory over the Canaries on Wednesday saw them move a point behind second-bottom Birmingham City at the foot of U18 Premier League South, still with a game in hand on the Midlanders, who have two matches to play to Town’s three. The Saints are sitting eighth in the table.

Photo: Needham Market FC