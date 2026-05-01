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Town Women End Season at Home to Sunderland
Friday, 1st May 2026 16:54

Town Women end their season with a home game against Sunderland at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).

Newly installed permanent boss David Wright’s side confirmed their WSL2 status for a second season with their result and performance of the season last Sunday, beating Birmingham City, who had gone into the match heading the table, 3-0 at St Andrew’s to move up to ninth, six points ahead of Portsmouth in the relegation spot.

Town can finish no higher than their current position with Saturday’s opponents eighth, four points above them.

Durham, who are at Newcastle for a local derby, and Sheffield United, who host Bristol City, can still end the season above the Blues if they win and Town are defeated.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



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Mark added 17:20 - May 1
Again, it is ridiculous to schedule this the same day the men are playing. There will hopefully be promotion scenes at Portman Road, so fans cannot get to Colchester in about half an hour.

I filled in the complaint form on https://www.wslfootball.com/ab about their scheduling and wait to hear back.
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armchaircritic59 added 18:10 - May 1
Mark, I have a feeling you might wait a long while, or at the very least be fobbed off with a load of garbage. Good luck but don't hold your breath.
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