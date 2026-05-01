Town Women End Season at Home to Sunderland
Friday, 1st May 2026 16:54
Town Women end their season with a home game against Sunderland at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).
Newly installed permanent boss David Wright’s side confirmed their WSL2 status for a second season with their result and performance of the season last Sunday, beating Birmingham City, who had gone into the match heading the table, 3-0 at St Andrew’s to move up to ninth, six points ahead of Portsmouth in the relegation spot.
Town can finish no higher than their current position with Saturday’s opponents eighth, four points above them.
Durham, who are at Newcastle for a local derby, and Sheffield United, who host Bristol City, can still end the season above the Blues if they win and Town are defeated.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
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One game now left, three points still required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point by The_Flashing_Smile
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One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
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Scrolling through some socials after the Boro game, I was surprised at the level of antipathy expressed toward us. Although it was based largely on a view that the late penalty was dodgy, it actually went much further and painted a picture of us as a universally disliked club.
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