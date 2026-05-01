South West Branch Meet-Up For QPR

Friday, 1st May 2026 17:00

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in Bristol to watch Saturday’s crucial game at home to QPR (KO 12.30pm).

The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the West Londoners looking for the win which will take them back to the Premier League.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters