McKenna: Burns Has Earned the Right to Decide His Future
Friday, 1st May 2026 17:12
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says he doesn’t have an update on Wes Burns’s future with the Wales international out of contract in the summer.
Burns, 31, who could win his third promotion with Town tomorrow along with Christian Walton, Leif Davis and George Hirst, a feat previously achieved by John Elsworthy and Ted Phillips, has once again played a significant part in the season and scored Town’s opening goal in the 2-2 draw at Southampton on Tuesday.
“Honestly, I don’t have a complete update on it,” McKenna said when asked about the situation. “And I’m not sure I can reveal anything too much.
“I think Wes has earned the right here over the last few seasons to be the first one to decide his future. I think there were some discussions in January with Wes about his future.
“And he knows how highly we think of him and how important we see him as part of the team and part of the club. I think every party needs to meet on what the right next step is.
“I think in that situation, probably the biggest deciding factor will be what Wes wants for his future and what he wants for his next few years.
“There were some conversations around that in January. I’ve certainly not been party to any conversations I’m sure have been had in the background.
“So that will be up to Wes to discuss with the club. He’s put himself in the history books of the club and I’m sure he wants to have another big day in it tomorrow.
“But I presume, there will be conversations and decisions made over the summer on that.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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