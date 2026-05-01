McKenna: Burns Has Earned the Right to Decide His Future

Friday, 1st May 2026 17:12 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says he doesn’t have an update on Wes Burns’s future with the Wales international out of contract in the summer. Burns, 31, who could win his third promotion with Town tomorrow along with Christian Walton, Leif Davis and George Hirst, a feat previously achieved by John Elsworthy and Ted Phillips, has once again played a significant part in the season and scored Town’s opening goal in the 2-2 draw at Southampton on Tuesday. “Honestly, I don’t have a complete update on it,” McKenna said when asked about the situation. “And I’m not sure I can reveal anything too much. “I think Wes has earned the right here over the last few seasons to be the first one to decide his future. I think there were some discussions in January with Wes about his future. “And he knows how highly we think of him and how important we see him as part of the team and part of the club. I think every party needs to meet on what the right next step is. “I think in that situation, probably the biggest deciding factor will be what Wes wants for his future and what he wants for his next few years. “There were some conversations around that in January. I’ve certainly not been party to any conversations I’m sure have been had in the background. “So that will be up to Wes to discuss with the club. He’s put himself in the history books of the club and I’m sure he wants to have another big day in it tomorrow. “But I presume, there will be conversations and decisions made over the summer on that.” Photo: Matchday Images



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itfcblue27 added 17:14 - May 1

Off to MLS 0

Radlett_blue added 17:16 - May 1

If we don't go up, we might offer Wes a short term deal, but I expect he might have better offers elsewhere good luck to him if he does. 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 17:19 - May 1

Since his return, he’s shown flashes of his brilliance and how much we’ve missed him. He does appear a little off the pace now, which probably is just down to missing so many games. I would definitely want him for at least another season, whether we’re up or stay down. 3

BeachBlue added 17:24 - May 1

We've earned the right to sit in the corner crying if he leaves.



Love that guy. 1

Bert added 17:34 - May 1

How good it is to support a club with a manager who understands how to manage situations. I would probably give Burns a 1 year contract but if he can secure his future with better terms elsewhere then nobody would surely wish to deny him that. 1

Jugsy added 17:49 - May 1

Saw a clip where Haji Wright said the best goal he ever saw live was Burns against them. This guy has been in and amongst so many of the key moments, I keep thinking he’s done given his injuries but then he finds that extra level, again.



I do wonder if he has that extra yard for the Prem, given that’s the way he plays. Life catches up with us all, it’s not criticism of him. Would love him to stay but not sure we could keep him happy. Let’s see. 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:51 - May 1

I’d be sad to see him leave but he may be in a similar situation To Burgess and Morsy.. we wanted them to stay but on a one year. I suspect Wes could get himself a good 3 year contract with someone. He’s 32 early next season I think so the next contract will be his last big one. I hope we can go to 2 years and offer enough money that we match what he’d get on a 3 year elsewhere. 0

bigolconnor added 18:15 - May 1

Love Wes Burns. He’s the best right winger we have and consistently performs excellently. He was e”getting better and better in the premier league until he got injured. Offer him two years on good money. He definitely deserves it and won’t let us down. I fudging love Wes Burns

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