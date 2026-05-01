McKenna: Coach Welcome Special and a Privilege

Friday, 1st May 2026 17:18

Blues manager Kieran McKenna says the coach welcomes from fans instigated by Blue Action have been ’special times’.

The independent fan group has put out the call to fellow supporters once again ahead of tomorrow’s crunch final-day-of-the-season game against QPR at Portman Road having done the same prior to the wins against Exeter and Huddersfield, which both confirmed promotion, and East Anglian derbies.

“They’ve been really special times, to be honest,” McKenna reflected. “I’ve never shied away from that, from when the first one was to the last one against Norwich this year.

“I’ve always felt it’s really special and a privilege to be part of that, and I’ve always felt that it’s given the players a really big boost, and that’s always carried into what we can feel and give to the performance.

“I’ve heard that it’s going to be like that tomorrow. Hopefully, it’ll be a good one. And if we’re going to do it, we do it all out. But it’s really, really appreciated.

“As I’ve said before, it isn’t going to win us the game tomorrow, for that we need to go and execute and do our jobs. But I never feel like it does any harm and it gives the players and staff a big boost. It’s a privilege and a real sign of everyone really pushing together on a big day.”

Photo: SIPA USA, Action Images and Matchday Images