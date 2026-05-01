McKenna: O'Shea an Outstanding Character

Friday, 1st May 2026 17:38

Town manager Kieran McKenna believes skipper Dara O’Shea has grown over the course of the season having been handed the armband last summer following Sam Morsy’s departure.

O’Shea, 27, joined the Blues the previous close season from Burnley ahead of Town’s Premier League campaign for an initial £12 million plus a further £3 million in add-ons.

This year, the Irish international has played every minute of the Championship campaign, one of only two outfield players to do so along with former teammate Cameron Burgess, now with Swansea.

His captaincy has been praised, most notably for his speech in the huddle ahead of the 3-1 East Anglian derby victory over Norwich City at Portman Road.

McKenna says O’Shea, who could win his second promotion to the Premier League tomorrow having previously done so with West Brom, has become a big figure at the club.

“I didn’t have any doubts that he would do, to be honest,” McKenna said. “I said it last year, I think he’s been an outstanding character from the minute that he came into the building, really.



“I think he’s grown over the course of the season, it’s a big step being a captain for the first time and especially at this club with its recent history and the things that have been achieved, and the not-so-recent history of things that have been achieved in the past.

“And for Dara coming in and having the opportunity to take over that mantle was a big thing.

“But he’s driven standards from day one since he came here, captain or not captain. I think his performances over the season have been at a really, really high level.

“Of course, no one’s perfect for 46 games, but when he’s had a bad game or one or two dips across the season, he’s come back with all the character that I know that’s got in him. He’s really grown on that side of things over the course of it.

“I think his performances have been really strong and I think everyone in the dressing room, everyone around the club is really happy to have him as captain of the club.”

Photo: Matchday Images