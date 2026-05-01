O'Shea: Young's Presence Will Be Missed

Friday, 1st May 2026 18:14 by Kallum Brisset

Town captain Dara O’Shea says Ashley Young’s presence will be immensely missed after the full-back announced his decision to retire from football earlier this week.

Having made 762 club appearances and earned 39 England caps during a senior career spanning nearly 23 years, Young will hang up his boots at the end of the season when his Blues contract comes to an end.

The 40-year-old won't be involved as Town chase promotion to the Premier League against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, a clash in which victory will be enough to guarantee a spot back in the top flight.

Nevertheless, should the Blues get over the line, Young would achieve a second career promotion after winning the Championship play-offs with boyhood side Watford 20 years ago, having made three league starts and 10 sub appearances over the course of his one campaign at Portman Road.

While the veteran has only made 15 appearances in total for Kieran McKenna’s side this season, O’Shea believes Young’s contribution has been felt throughout the dressing room.

“It’s really hard to put into words how much he does,” the Irishman said. “Fans will see he hasn’t played that many minutes this season, and he himself would have liked to have played more.

“The work he does with us at the training ground and on matchdays, you can’t really put into words what he does and how much he means to the players.

“When you see a player like Ashley Young sign for the club, it was a massive boost to the squad. Before he even speaks or says anything, to have someone like that sat in the dressing room who has been there and experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He’s not someone you have to go and speak to, but he’ll come and speak to you, which is great.

“He understands the players and the characters in the group so well. He can step in at the right times, he can shout when he needs to shout, but he can also put an arm around lads and help them in that way. He’s been amazing.

“It’s a bit gutting that he is retiring and we won’t have him here next season, but for what he’s done this season, he definitely deserves to go out on a high and have a great retirement.

“We’ll definitely miss him here and it will be a sad thing to see him retire, but we’re so grateful for what he’s done for us. What we’ve learnt off him, even just by watching him and his habits day-to-day, is unbelievable.

“I’m really proud to have played a small part in his career, and really grateful for being a part of what he’s been a part of.”

Photo: Matchday Images