Matusiwa Voted Men's Player of the Year

Friday, 1st May 2026 20:03

Midfielder Azor Matusiwa has been voted the Supporters Club’s Men’s Player of the Year having won more than 50 per cent of the vote.

The Dutchman joined the Blues from Rennes in France for £7.8 million last summer and quickly adjusted to the rigours of the Championship, becoming a virtual ever-present in the side, the 28-year-old having missed only one Championship game so far.

Winger Tudor Mendel was voted the Martin Elmy/Dale Roberts U21 Player of the Year, having received 39 per cent of the vote.

The Irene Davey Award, named in honour of the late Supporters Club patron, went to Marcelino Nunez.

Nathan Davey, Irene’s grandson, said: “The Irene Davey Award goes to Marcelino Nunez for the positive significant impact he has had on and off the pitch.

“His footballing ability would have been admired by our Nan and she would have really enjoyed watching him play for her beloved Ipswich Town.

“No doubt, she would also have enjoyed the fact he moved from them up the road! Congratulations Nacho.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters