Wright Wins LMA Performance of the Week Award

Friday, 1st May 2026 22:15

Town Women manager David Wright has won the LMA Performance of the Week award following the brilliant 3-0 victory away against Birmingham City, who went into the game as WSL2 leaders.

Kit Graham netted twice from distance and Princess Ademiluyi headed one in between all within the first 15 minutes as the Blues secured their survival with a week to spare.

Wright, who also celebrates his 46th birthday today, masterminded a turnaround in Town’s season having been appointed on an interim basis in January and was given the job full-time last week.

Meanwhile, Maria Boswell’s goal against Sheffield United has been voted the Town Women’s Goal of the Season.

Photo: TownTV