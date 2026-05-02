Two Changes as Blues Face QPR
Saturday, 2nd May 2026 11:44
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes for this afternoon’s crunch final-day home game against QPR with Jack Taylor and George Hirst returning to the XI.
Taylor, who missed the draw at Southampton with a knee injury, comes into central midfield and Hirst as the number nine with Dan Neil and Ivan Azon dropping to the bench.
QPR, who have nothing to play for on the final day, make three changes from the team which lost 3-2 at home to Derby County last weekend with keeper Joe Walsh, Nicolas Madsen and Ilias Chair coming into the team and Paul Smyth dropping to the bench and Paul Nardi and Richard Kone out of the squad.
A Town win would confirm promotion back to the Premier League after one season away, while a draw or a defeat could see the Blues go up anyway depending on Millwall and Sheffield United’s results.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Kipré, Neil, McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke, Akpom, Azon.
QPR: Walsh, Mbengue, Edwards (c), Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies, Madsen, Morgan, Varane, Chair, Vale, Bennie. Subs: Salamon, Adamson, Smith, Esquerdinha, Hayden, Alemayehu, Saito, Scarlett, Smyth. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).
Photo: Action Images
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