Ipswich Town 2-0 Queens Park Rangers - Half-Time

Saturday, 2nd May 2026 13:31

Goals from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene in the first nine minutes have seen Town to a 2-0 half-time lead over QPR at Portman Road and to within 45 minutes of a return to the Premier League.

Town boss Kieran McKenna made two changes from the team which drew 2-2 at Southampton on Tuesday with Jack Taylor and Hirst returning to the XI.

Taylor, who missed the draw at Southampton with a knee injury, came into central midfield with Hirst as the number nine and Dan Neil and Ivan Azon dropping to the bench.

QPR, who had nothing to play for on the final day, made three changes from the team which lost 3-2 at home to Derby County last weekend with keeper Joe Walsh, Nicolas Madsen and Ilias Chair coming into the team and Paul Smyth dropping to the bench and Paul Nardi and Richard Kone out of the squad.

After receiving a huge welcome onto the pitch from home fans, the Blues got straight at it, Taylor creating the first chance for Leif Davis in the second minute. The left-back was fed into the left of the area but QPR keeper Walsh was out quickly to block.

The Blues maintained their blistering start and a minute later they went in front. After pressing the QPR backline into losing possession, Taylor fed Philogene, who played in the overlapping Davis, whose low cross was diverted against Walsh by Jake Clarke-Salter and Hirst tapped in his 11th goal of the season to send Portman Road wild.

Having got off to the best possible start, the Blues went looking for a second goal, Philogene forcing Walsh to bat away his shot from the edge of the area.

On seven, Burns was played in down the right and crossed for Philogene, whose shot was again stopped by Walsh.

But Town fans didn’t have to wait too much longer for their side to increase their lead. In the ninth minute, ex-Rangers defender Darnell Furlong played the ball forward for Marcelino Nunez, who moved it on to Hirst on the edge of the box, the Scotland international finding Philogene only eight yards out from where the ex-Aston Villa man turned inside Amadou Mbengue before stabbing into the corner of the net.

Portman Road erupted once again, Philogene having netted his 13th goal of his season and 11th at home.

QPR, who had been under the cosh from the off, managed a shot at goal in the 12th minute, Madsen hitting an effort from distance which Walton claimed comfortably.

Following their blistering start, the Blues began to play more conservatively while remaining well in control of the game. Just after the half-hour, Philogene crossed deep from the left, Hirst nodded down and Furlong shot over under pressure.

On 35, the visitors, still to have a touch in the Town area, tried to work an opening on the left but Madsen’s under-hit shot from 20 yards failed to test Walton.

Three minutes later, Harvey Vale blazed over from just outside the box to the right with Town having become a little sloppy and in the 40th minute the Blues repeatedly failed to clear, a Vale strike from the right of the area deflecting wide for a corner after Jonathan Varane and Mbengue efforts had been blocked.

But Town quickly steadied the ship, taking the game more to the West Londoners again, Hirst and Philogene winning free-kicks in the visitors’ half.

Cheers and applause greeted the half-time whistle, the Blues having put themselves in touching distance of a return to the Premier League with a fantastic start.

Town might even have scored before Hirst’s third-minute opener, then Philogene forced two saves prior to his goal.

Having secured their two-goal lead, the Blues dropped their attacking intensity, perhaps too much allowing QPR a sniff at goal on a couple of occasions just after the half hour, however, without any really serious concerns.

From here, the Blues should see out the second half to confirm their third promotion in four years and second to the Premier League under McKenna.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Kipré, Neil, McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke, Akpom, Azon.

QPR: Walsh, Mbengue, Edwards (c), Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies, Madsen, Morgan, Varane, Chair, Vale, Bennie. Subs: Salamon, Adamson, Smith, Esquerdinha, Hayden, Alemayehu, Saito, Scarlett, Smyth. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images