McKenna: The Club is in a Much Stronger Position This Time

Saturday, 2nd May 2026 18:22

Blues manager Kieran McKenna believes the club is in a better position to compete in the Premier League this time around.

Today’s 3-0 home victory over QPR saw Town back into the top flight at the first attempt following relegation a year ago.

Since the promotion two years ago, which came only one season after the Blues had come up from League One, the infrastructure at the club has moved on significantly.

“The club’s definitely in a better place,” he said. “We climbed so quick and we had some brilliant people at the club and a really good culture, but in so many ways we were not ready for that step and I think the club in pretty much every department now is in a much, much, much stronger position, and those things add up.

“Of course we know it’s still a massive step and there have got to be a lot of good decisions made over the course of the summer, but I think the club is in a far, far, far stronger position than it was standing here two years ago, so that’s a good base to, hopefully, have a big summer.”

Having been relegated after one season last time, the Blues will be looking to secure a longer-term stay this time around.

“That’s the plan, but I’m going to give myself a little bit of time before I think about that this time around and just enjoy this one, but, of course, that’s the goal.”

McKenna says he’s going to give himself some time away prior to looking ahead to next season.

“I can’t give you a timescale, but I’ve promised myself I’m going to enjoy this one and switch off a little bit first of all,” he said.

“Kids are in school, a couple of weeks until half-term, so I can’t jet off anywhere too far, but I’ll enjoy it over the weekend with the family and with the staff, that’s for sure and try and give it a little bit of time and then everyone turn their minds to what’s next.”

Ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, the Blues will go on a pre-season tour to Spain.

Photo: Action Images