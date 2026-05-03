Open-Top Bus Parade Details Announced

Sunday, 3rd May 2026 11:18

Town’s celebrations of promotion back to the Premier League will continue on Bank Holiday Monday with an open-top bus parade through Ipswich from Portman Road to Christchurch Park.

The Blues confirmed their third promotion on four years and second to the Premier League in three with an emphatic 3-0 home victory over QPR yesterday.

The celebrations will continue on Monday with an open-top bus parade with fans invited to line the route.

The bus will leave the main drive at Portman Road at 11.30am, travelling through the town centre and ending at Christchurch Park where manager Kieran McKenna and the players will address supporters.

Big screens will be placed in the park near the Westerfield Road entrance and will show the bus en-route with coverage beginning at 11am and an expected arrival time of around 12pm. The celebrations are expected to conclude between 12.30pm and 1pm.

A designated viewing area will be available in front of one of the screens for those with access requirements to enjoy the parade. Further details of the event can be found on the Ipswich Borough Council website.

The Route

The stadium

Sir Alf Ramsey Way

Portman Road

Handford Road

Civic Drive

Crown Street

Soane Street

Bolton Lane

Westerfield Road

Christchurch Park

Key Timings

11.30am – Parade departs Portman Road stadium

12pm – Bus arrives in Christchurch Park

12pm – 12.30pm/1pm – Team address and conclusion of event

Photo: James Ager