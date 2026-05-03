U18s Beaten By Saints

Sunday, 3rd May 2026 18:59 by Paddy Lillistone

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-1 by Southampton at Needham Market’s Bloomfields on Saturday.

Two first-half goals by Broghan Sewell and Junior Kuzanga set the Saints on course for victory in game they largely dominated.

In an increasingly scrappy second half, both keepers were guilty of errors that resulted in goals.

Luke Hawe made it 3-0 to the visitors before an own goal from Saints number one Dylan Moody pulled one back for the Blues on a sweltering afternoon when the thoughts of both sides were probably with the fortunes of their senior sides.

U18s: W Fletcher, Boakye-King, Berkeley-Agyepong, Brown, Olawole (Felicio 70), Longwe, Burton-Yurevich, Wood (c), Unadike (Enkotosia 61), Nicolaou (Nsofor 61), Pedder. Unused: Twyman.

Photo: Needham Market FC