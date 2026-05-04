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McKenna: It's Special, Really Humbling
Monday, 4th May 2026 14:21

Blues boss Kieran McKenna says this lunchtime’s open-top bus parade was ‘really humbling’, the squad and staff having been cheered and congratulated by 30,000 supporters as they made their way from Portman Road to Christchurch Park to celebrate Saturday’s promotion to the Premier League.

The streets were lined with fans as the two buses, one with players and coaching staff and the other for backroom club employees, made their way to a huge crowd in the park.

“It’s special, it’s really humbling,” McKenna said. “One of these in your lifetime would be incredible to have a few of them in different ways is incredible.

“Every person who comes out, we’re so grateful seeing smiles on their faces, it means everything.”

Reflecting on his last couple of days, McKenna added: “It’s been good, for me it’s been a lot more calm than for some others. Had time with my family, which is great. My parents are over and my brother and sister, and my wife and kids. We had some nice times together.

“Yesterday, it was back to dad duty, drop-offs and pick-ups. We’ll have a few days now this week to enjoy it.”

The 39-year-old says he’s yet to really reflect on his third promotion in four years and second to the Premier League in the last two.

“Not much,” he added. “I enjoyed watching the highlights on Sunday morning, that was nice, I enjoyed watching the highlights of the game.

“Other than that, not too much reflection yet. It’s come round really quick, the end of the season, because we didn’t know whether it was going to end or not, so delighted it’s over and some time now to reflect.”

Turning back to the parade, he continued: “It’s really genuinely humbling, you look at each one as you go round and you see the joys on their faces.

“You see the different backgrounds, different ages, people who come from all walks of life, all parts of the county and further. To see what it means to all of them is special.”

Photo: TWTD



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MaySixth added 14:22 - May 4
1

cpaz97 added 14:27 - May 4
I really love this guy!

From his comments about the club and his family, I really do get the impression he wants to remain here as long as possible.
3

Bazza8564 added 14:34 - May 4
Yep, KM is here for the foreseeable, you could see how much today meant to him
2

Gforce added 14:43 - May 4
Great guy and a fantastic manager.All this one trick pony nonsense from a very small minority are just clueless.
Every player that has played under him,all say how highly they rate him,along with virtually all opposition managers.
I've a strong feeling we will do quite well next season and learnt our mistakes from the first time round.
1

flykickingbybgunn added 14:50 - May 4
We are really lucky to have him here along with the backing given him by the rest of the club, players and staff.
Our success is a team effort. KMcK is the prime mover yes, but not the only one.

Like the Cobbolds, who took on Alf and Bobby, Game Changer should have our thanks too.
0


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