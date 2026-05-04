Walton: An Amazing Experience For Everyone
Monday, 4th May 2026 14:22 by Kallum Brisset
Town goalkeeper Christian Walton says the jubilant scenes around Ipswich demonstrate how much the club means to the county of Suffolk.
Monday’s event celebrated the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League, with Walton starting every league match since October to help guide Kieran McKenna’s side back to the top flight.
Fresh from the open-top bus arriving in Christchurch Park, Walton said: “It’s amazing. It’s pretty surreal and it’s an amazing experience for everyone — players, staff and everyone involved. It just goes to show how much this club means to everyone in Ipswich and in the county of Suffolk.
“As a footballer, you’ve got to enjoy these moments because they don’t come around very often. When they do, you’ve got to really enjoy the moment.
“Players can go through their whole career without experiencing anything like this. To do it at a football club the size of Ipswich, it means that little bit more.”
Events like these have happened before, with Walton a part of the Blues’ previous back-to-back promotions to the Premier League from League One two years ago.
He added: “I don’t want to compare, they’re both obviously amazing occasions. We just thank everyone for coming out and showing their support for all the hard work and the money that these people pay to watch us every week.”
Photo: TWTD
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