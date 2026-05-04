Ashton: I'm Immensely Proud of Kieran

Monday, 4th May 2026 16:16 by Kallum Brisset

Town chairman Mark Ashton says he is immensely proud of manager Kieran McKenna after guiding the Blues to a third promotion in just four full seasons in charge.

McKenna was the first and thus far only managerial appointment that Ashton has made since he joined the club as chief executive five years ago following Gamechanger 20’s takeover of the Blues a few months prior.

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road confirmed Town’s place back in the top flight and marked McKenna’s second promotion to the Premier League alongside success in League One in his first full year at the helm.

Ashton, who knows the Blues boss better than anyone, recalled the moment he appointed the Northern Irishman back in November 2021 and that nobody deserves success more.

“First of all, he’s a friend,” he said. “I spend time with him every single day. We both have our moments and we share those together. He’s amazing.

“He’s one of the calmest and considered people I’ve ever met. He gives me a hand on the shoulder at times, but I'm immensely proud of him.

“I’ve still got the emails and the letters when I appointed him saying ‘no, no, no, you shouldn’t do this, this is not right for this club etc’. I think he’s proved one or two people wrong there.

“He’s an incredibly talented manager, I can’t say young anymore because he’s getting on a little bit now! He’s incredible.”

Two years ago, McKenna was subject to widespread speculation over the vacant managerial positions at Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, alongside being linked with boyhood side Manchester United.

Ultimately, the 39-year-old signed a new deal at Portman Road and led Town into their first season in the top flight for 22 years.

Asked about the prospect of similar conversations this summer, Ashton said: “Success brings challenges. There’ll be noise around staff and players, there always is.

“But we get on with our business, we look after our people well, and we intend to move the club forward. I was with all the owners at the weekend, and they were very clear to me, give us the plan and we’ll support it.”

This promotion feels different to the previous two in recent history, and while a handful of players from the League One days remain, the majority of the squad are new additions that were yet to experience success at Portman Road.

“It felt a little bit like Avengers Assemble,” Ashton said. “There were so many of them coming in and there was always going to be a summer of change.

“That’s really difficult when you’ve got some clubs legends leaving. But the first person onto me after the game and during the game at Southampton was Conor Chaplin.

“He sums up the spirit of this football club. He’s gone out on loan this season to get game time and he cares about the club. That sets the culture of what we’ve been about for four years now.

“I’m so proud of everyone, we’ve had our ups and downs. As I’ve said before, if everybody connected with this club stays as one, we can do very special things.”

Photo: TWTD