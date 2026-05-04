Walton Players' Player of the Year

Monday, 4th May 2026 21:51

Keeper Christian Walton was named the Men’s Players’ Player of the Year at this evening’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

Walton came into the team in October as a substitute in the 3-0 home defeat to Charlton after Alex Palmer suffered a calf injury.

The 30-year-old, one of four players in the squad to win promotion for a third time at the weekend, went on to keep 16 clean sheets in 36 Championship starts, second in the division behind Coventry’s Carl Rushworth, who played 46 games. Walton’s clean sheet percentage was 43.2 to Rushworth’s 37.

As announced on Friday, Azor Matusiwa won the Supporters Men’s Player of the Year gong and Tudor Mendel was named Academy Player of the Year.

Jack Clarke received an award for top scoring for the senior side with 16 goals.

Sophie Peskett won both the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters Player of the Year, the forward carrying off further silverware having been joint-top scorer alongside Rianna Dean for the women’s side.

Jaden Philogene won the Men’s Goal of the Season award for his strike in the home derby victory over Norwich and women's skipper Maria Boswell for her stunning effort against Sheffield United.

Skipper Dara O’Shea and Bethan Roe were presented with the Phillip Hope-Cobbold Award in honour of their work in the community.

Photo: Action Images